Kennedy Agyapong is the variable NPP needs to win election 2028 — Palgrave

Member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has argued that the former Assin Central legislator is the “variable” the New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs to secure victory in the 2028 general elections.

According to him, the party’s 2024 ticket led by former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did not deliver the expected votes from Zongo and Muslim communities as was projected by the NPP.

He stressed that religious or tribal considerations have never been the basis for electing a presidential candidate in Ghana and that competence and electability should remain the guiding factors.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily, Dr. Boakye-Danquah insisted that Kennedy Agyapong stands out as the fresh option who can revive the party’s chances after its 2024 defeat.

“The point is this: the variable that must be introduced into the New Patriotic Party as leader of the party after the January 31 elections is Kennedy Agyapong. He is that variable who can win us the 2028 elections. The variable we presented in 2024 was lost in areas we thought we would win,” he said.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah added that Kennedy Agyapong has the political experience and credibility needed to appeal across cultures and religions citing his long service as a Member of Parliament.

He likened the lawmaker’s potential to that of former President Jerry John Rawlings, who won his first competitive election in 1992.

“Multiplicity of candidacy does not guarantee victory. It is about the value-driven proposition of the candidate. Kennedy Agyapong is a winnable candidate, and if the NPP presents him, he can secure power in 2028,” he stressed.

The NPP, which lost the 2024 elections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to elect a new presidential candidate on January 31, 2026, ahead of the next general elections.