Report of preliminary probe into helicopter crash to be submitted today — Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the preliminary investigation team set up on August 6 to gather evidence on the helicopter crash will submit its report today, August 25.

The team was constituted immediately after the incident to collect all available information to support the work of the main Investigative Board of Inquiry.

According to the ministry, the report is expected to guide the next phase of the probe into the cause of the crash which also begins immediately.

“It will be recalled that, on the day of the incident, 6th August 2025, a preliminary investigation team was constituted to gather all available evidence relating to the crash in support of the Board's work.

“The preliminary investigation team is scheduled to submit its report to the Board today,” reads part of a statement dated August 25 and signed by Acting Defence Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The ministry said the United States is also providing technical advice and assistance to the Board through visiting investigators from the U.S. Air Force.

“The Ministry of Defence hereby informs the public that the Investigation Board established to inquire into the recent Z-9 helicopter crash has formally commenced its work,” the statement read in part.

The Board, which was set up by President John Dramani Mahama, is chaired by the National Security Coordinator, with members drawn from the Ghana Air Force and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The ministry added that the Board may also invite other relevant experts and institutions, both local and international, to support the investigations which is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the August 6 crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, while en route to Obuasi, claimed the lives of eight people including two ministers.