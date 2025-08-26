ModernGhana logo
PIWC Asokwa marks 20th edition of Worship Conference

By Emmanuel Boateng Agyemfra II contributor
Regional News
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

The Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), Asokwa, Kumasi, has extended the impact of its Worship Conference 2025 beyond the church walls with a major donation to the Kumasi Central and Kumasi Female Prisons.

Led by Resident Minister Pastor Emmanuel Yirebi, the church presented assorted items valued at GHC 80,000.00 to inmates on Saturday, August 23, in a ceremony filled with prayer, praise, and words of encouragement.

The donation, part of the 20th edition of the Worship Conference themed “Absolute Worship,” included hot meals for more than 1,700 inmates, bottled water, cartons of beverages, toiletries, and sanitary pads.

In addition, inmates benefited from a free health screening exercise. Elder Samuel Amo Tobbin, CEO of the Tobinco Group of Companies, further supported the initiative with medical supplies worth GHC 20,000.00 to stock the health centers of both facilities.

The event also featured uplifting music from the Echoes Choir of the Central Prison, the New Life Music Group from the Female Prison, and PIWC’s Rising Glory choir, whose performances had both inmates and visitors dancing in worship.

To support the Ghana Prisons Service’s “DG’s Kitchen Support Project,” which promotes vegetable, fish, and poultry farming to improve the protein content of inmates’ meals, PIWC Asokwa also donated a hybrid water pumping machine for irrigation at the Central Prison’s vegetable farm at South Suntreso.

Pastor Yirebi explained that the outreach was a practical extension of the church’s mission. “For two decades, our Worship Conference has been a time to seek God's face in spirit and in truth. True worship, however, is not confined to the four walls of the church; it must extend to showing the love of Christ to those in need, including our brothers and sisters behind bars,” he said. “This donation, valued at GHC 80,000, is our practical expression of worship. It is our prayer that these items provide not just material support, but also a message of hope and a reminder that they are not forgotten by God or society.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Prisons Service, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) James B. Mwinyelle (Ing), who also serves as Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander, expressed deep appreciation. “We are incredibly grateful to PIWC Asokwa for this astounding act of kindness. Donations of this scale make a significant impact on our operational capacity and the well-being of the inmates. This goes a long way to supplement government efforts and provides a huge relief. More importantly, the water pumping machine is a major boost to our agriculture efforts. We cherish this partnership deeply,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Ghana Prisons Service, including ADP Courage Atsem, CSP Samuel Dompreh, CSP David Nyame, and CSP Richard Bukari. Also present were PIWC leaders such as Pastor Emmanuel Kyei Boate, Pastor Ofosu Kwakye Jnr, Elder Joseph Kofi Amankwa, and Elder Festus Nyame.

