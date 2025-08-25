ModernGhana logo
ECG: A Crime Scene of Power and Silence

When Revolutions Swallow Their Own

This is a well crafted civic article that blends truth-telling with symbolic resonance—a declaration that calls out the rot, honors the people’s right to accountability, and frames the ECG saga as a cautionary tale of power, betrayal, and legacy.

“The lamp of the wicked shall be put out, and the spark of their fire shall not shine.” — Job 18:5

Adinkra: Eban (security), Nkyinkyim (transformation), Bese Saka (accountability)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), once a symbol of national power and public trust, now lies in ruins—financially insolvent, digitally sabotaged, and morally bankrupt. What was meant to electrify homes and industries has become a shrine of squandered hope. The silence of those who once held the switch is deafening.

Let the record show: ECG did not collapse in isolation. It was dismantled in plain sight by a procession of political appointees who, one way or another, touched its administration and left fingerprints on its failures.

🧾 The Names Behind the Silence

  • Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) – Minister for Energy (2022), oversaw key decisions during ECG’s digital transition and revenue restructuring.
  • William Owuraku Aidoo – Deputy Energy Minister, linked to procurement and oversight lapses.
  • Kelly Gsdzekpo – Board member, whose tenure coincided with questionable financial flows.
  • Annor Dompreh – Majority Chief Whip, silent during parliamentary probes into ECG’s debt.
  • William Opare Addo – Former ECG executive, implicated in operational mismanagement.
  • Samuel Derbila MahamaManaging Director, resigned amid allegations of sabotage and non-remittance of funds.
  • Herbert Krapa – Acting Energy Minister and Board Chair (2024), presided over ECG’s final descent into insolvency.
  • Alexander Afenyo-Markin – Deputy Majority Leader, conspicuously absent from energy sector accountability debates.
  • Kwabena Agyemang BaduTechnical advisor, linked to failed reforms.
  • Habib Iddrisu – Deputy Majority Whip, part of the parliamentary machinery that looked away.

These officials, all affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), were entrusted with the stewardship of ECG. Instead, they presided over its decay—through silence, complicity, or direct action. Today, they shy away from public commentary on the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration’s legacy of waste, as if hoping the darkness will swallow the truth.

💔 The Cost of Complicity

  • Over $2.5 billion in energy sector debt
  • $1.5 billion owed to Independent Power Producers
  • Ransomware injected into ECG’s digital system by insiders
  • National security forced to intervene in a public utility

This is not misfortune. It is betrayal. And betrayal must be named.

🕊️ A Symbolic Reckoning
Let us declare ECG a civic crime scene. Let us mark its gates with banners that read:

“From Power to Silence: Let the Lights Reveal the Truth.”

Let us call for a Day of Civic Reckoning, where former officials are summoned—not by subpoena, but by the moral voice of the people. Let the Adinkra symbols speak:

  • Eban for the security we lost
  • Nkyinkyim for the transformation we demand
  • Bese Saka for the accountability we must claim

Let the biblical fire consume the lies. Let the revolution swallow its own, until only truth remains.

✊🏽 The Legacy We Must Build
This is not vengeance. It is renewal. ECG must be reborn—not just with new wires and meters, but with new ethics and leadership. Let this be the beginning of a civic uprising rooted in unity, moral courage, and ceremonial truth.

“The truth shall set us free. But first, it will shock the nation.”

Retired Senior Citizen
Legal Advocate & Civic Strategist
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

