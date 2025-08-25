ECG: A Crime Scene of Power and Silence

⚡When Revolutions Swallow Their Own

This is a well crafted civic article that blends truth-telling with symbolic resonance—a declaration that calls out the rot, honors the people’s right to accountability, and frames the ECG saga as a cautionary tale of power, betrayal, and legacy.

“The lamp of the wicked shall be put out, and the spark of their fire shall not shine.” — Job 18:5

Adinkra: Eban (security), Nkyinkyim (transformation), Bese Saka (accountability)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), once a symbol of national power and public trust, now lies in ruins—financially insolvent, digitally sabotaged, and morally bankrupt. What was meant to electrify homes and industries has become a shrine of squandered hope. The silence of those who once held the switch is deafening.

Let the record show: ECG did not collapse in isolation. It was dismantled in plain sight by a procession of political appointees who, one way or another, touched its administration and left fingerprints on its failures.

🧾 The Names Behind the Silence



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) – Minister for Energy (2022), oversaw key decisions during ECG’s digital transition and revenue restructuring.

– Minister for Energy (2022), oversaw key decisions during ECG’s digital transition and revenue restructuring. William Owuraku Aidoo – Deputy Energy Minister, linked to procurement and oversight lapses.

– Deputy Energy Minister, linked to procurement and oversight lapses. Kelly Gsdzekpo – Board member, whose tenure coincided with questionable financial flows.

– Board member, whose tenure coincided with questionable financial flows. Annor Dompreh – Majority Chief Whip, silent during parliamentary probes into ECG’s debt.

– Majority Chief Whip, silent during parliamentary probes into ECG’s debt. William Opare Addo – Former ECG executive, implicated in operational mismanagement.

– Former ECG executive, implicated in operational mismanagement. Samuel Derbila Mahama – Managing Director, resigned amid allegations of sabotage and non-remittance of funds.

– Managing Director, resigned amid allegations of sabotage and non-remittance of funds. Herbert Krapa – Acting Energy Minister and Board Chair (2024), presided over ECG’s final descent into insolvency.

– Acting Energy Minister and Board Chair (2024), presided over ECG’s final descent into insolvency. Alexander Afenyo-Markin – Deputy Majority Leader, conspicuously absent from energy sector accountability debates.

– Deputy Majority Leader, conspicuously absent from energy sector accountability debates. Kwabena Agyemang Badu – Technical advisor, linked to failed reforms.

– Technical advisor, linked to failed reforms. Habib Iddrisu – Deputy Majority Whip, part of the parliamentary machinery that looked away.

These officials, all affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), were entrusted with the stewardship of ECG. Instead, they presided over its decay—through silence, complicity, or direct action. Today, they shy away from public commentary on the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration’s legacy of waste, as if hoping the darkness will swallow the truth.

💔 The Cost of Complicity



Over $2.5 billion in energy sector debt

$1.5 billion owed to Independent Power Producers

Ransomware injected into ECG’s digital system by insiders

National security forced to intervene in a public utility

This is not misfortune. It is betrayal. And betrayal must be named.

🕊️ A Symbolic Reckoning

Let us declare ECG a civic crime scene. Let us mark its gates with banners that read:

“From Power to Silence: Let the Lights Reveal the Truth.”

Let us call for a Day of Civic Reckoning, where former officials are summoned—not by subpoena, but by the moral voice of the people. Let the Adinkra symbols speak:

Eban for the security we lost

Nkyinkyim for the transformation we demand

Bese Saka for the accountability we must claim

Let the biblical fire consume the lies. Let the revolution swallow its own, until only truth remains.

✊🏽 The Legacy We Must Build

This is not vengeance. It is renewal. ECG must be reborn—not just with new wires and meters, but with new ethics and leadership. Let this be the beginning of a civic uprising rooted in unity, moral courage, and ceremonial truth.

“The truth shall set us free. But first, it will shock the nation.”

Retired Senior Citizen

Legal Advocate & Civic Strategist

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]