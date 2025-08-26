Dr. Kenneth Elvis Anewenah’s legacy of giving celebrated with ‘Meals on Wheels’ outreach

The streets of Bolgatanga and Navrongo were filled with reverence as family, friends, and leaders gathered to honor the memory of the late Dr. Kenneth Elvis Anewenah on August 20, 2025.

In his name, they visited orphanages, patients in Bolgatanga and Navrongo hospitals, and inmates of the Navrongo Prisons, sharing meals and kindness in a tribute to a man who dedicated his life to uplifting others.

The day began with a short sermon from Rev. Father Joseph Tabase, who spoke on the need to care for one another as Christ commanded. He described Dr. Ken as a living example of compassion and urged all to emulate his generosity. After blessing the food packs, he prayed for the family and staff of Dr. Ken’s companies.

Under the annual “Meals on Wheels” program, held to commemorate Dr. Ken’s birthday, more than 1,500 people benefited from assorted takeaway meals that included Jollof rice, chicken, and refreshing drinks. The gesture was a reflection of Dr. Ken’s values, keeping alive his spirit of giving that continues to ripple through communities even after his passing.

Dr. Kenneth Elvis Anewenah, CEO of Myturn Ltd. and Lesken Enterprise, was widely known not only as a successful entrepreneur but also as a devout humanitarian. His generosity touched orphanages, schools, and countless individuals in need, making him one of the most impactful private employers in northern Ghana.

Speaking to the media, Danka John Paul, a protégé of Dr. Ken and supporter of the foundation, reflected on his legacy. “Today would have been Dr. Ken’s 53rd birthday. He was just not an entrepreneur and a business mogul, but a humanitarian par excellence. His beliefs and passion to bridge social gaps and inequalities were remarkable. It was not surprising that he was arguably one of the biggest employers after government within the northern territories of Ghana. He gave opportunities to all who desired to work, without discrimination,” Danka said.

“As a family, we felt it only fitting to carry on his noble vision by continuing his good works through initiatives like this,” he added. “The foundation’s vision is to support the underprivileged with the same dedication to truthfulness and compassion he exemplified. We aim to expand across the country to help more brilliant but needy students reach their full potential.”

Throughout his life, Dr. Ken committed himself to charity and community development. He invested heavily in education, offering scholarships, mentoring young people, and supporting grassroots initiatives. To him, giving was not simply about financial assistance but about empowerment—equipping others with tools and opportunities to build better futures.

The Dr. Kenneth Elvis Anewenah Foundation is carrying forward this mission through need-based tuition grants for disadvantaged but talented students, academic scholarships in selected institutions, and support for development projects in underserved communities. These efforts are designed to ensure that Dr. Ken’s dream of empowerment and sustainable growth does not fade.

The “Meals on Wheels” outreach was more than just food distribution. It was a celebration of a man whose vision of compassion, generosity, and empowerment continues to inspire. Dr. Kenneth Elvis Anewenah’s life may have ended, but his legacy of service to humanity lives on through every act of kindness his foundation champions.