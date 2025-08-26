ModernGhana logo
Flagbearer race: NPP Elder urges aspirants to step down for Bawumia

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
NPP
TUE, 26 AUG 2025
A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, has appealed to all presidential aspirants of the party to step aside and rally behind former Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

Mr. Mensah, 75, a former NPP Organizer in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, argued that consolidating support behind Dr. Bawumia would give the party a stronger advantage in recapturing political power in 2028.

He stressed that unity was vital for victory and cautioned aspirants against divisive rhetoric. “Our presidential aspirants must also do more to end and guard against the ethnocentric utterances in order not to tear the party apart, and thereby narrow our electoral fortunes in the 2028 General Election,” he admonished.

Speaking to the media at Odomase in the Sunyani West Constituency, Mr. Mensah urged aspirants and their supporters to be decorous in their campaigns and avoid “unguarded utterances that could cause division in the party.”

He reminded them that the NPP remains a “united party under a great elephant” and called on them to strictly adhere to the party’s constitution and campaign procedures.

“They should be guided by tendencies that will cause irreparable harm to our great party,” Mr. Mensah cautioned, while also emphasizing that the NPP’s strength lies in its cherished tradition of internal democracy.

The NPP leadership has scheduled January 31, 2026, for its presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

