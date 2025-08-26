Prison Officers swap duties for brooms in compassionate outreach to Kumasi Children’s Home

In a remarkable show of civic duty and compassion, the leadership and staff of the Kumasi Central Prison, led by Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) James B. Mwinyelle (Ing.), set aside their regular duties on Saturday, August 23, 2025, to undertake a community outreach exercise at the Kumasi Children’s Home.

The initiative, carried out under the “Think Prisons 360 Degrees” programme, brought together more than 30 prison officers who visited the Airport Roundabout-based home not as law enforcers, but as volunteers equipped with brooms, mops, rakes, wheelbarrows, and other cleaning tools.

For an entire day, the team immersed themselves in a comprehensive cleanup, scrubbing dormitories, mopping common areas, clearing overgrown gardens, desilting drains, and leaving the entire compound refreshed and tidy.

Donation of Supplies

Beyond their physical labour, the officers also presented the Children’s Home with a wide range of essential items. These included detergents, toiletries, bottled water from Adum Mineral, dairy milk, popcorn, Crocs slippers, toilet rolls, and special assorted biscuits.

In a symbolic gesture, DDP Mwinyelle also donated a Batik Tie and Dye cloth made by inmates of the Kumasi Central Prison to the Home’s administrator.

Speaking during the exercise, DDP Mwinyelle explained that the outreach was part of the Ghana Prison Service’s broader mandate of service to society.

"Our mandate at the Ghana Prison Service extends beyond the walls of our facilities; it is about the holistic reformation of individuals and positive contribution to the society we serve," he said. "These children are the future of our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up in a clean, safe, and nurturing environment. Today, we are not just prison officers; we are uncles, aunts, and community members showing love and support."

Appreciation from the Children’s Home

The Administrator of the Kumasi Children’s Home, Mrs. Mabel Amponsah, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the effort and generosity of the officers.

"We are perpetually grateful for any help we receive, but a gesture of this magnitude is truly special," she said. "For the officers to give up their weekend to clean our home and bring these much-needed supplies is a blessing from above. It not only lightens our workload but also shows our children that the broader community cares for them. They have left our campus sparkling, and more importantly, they have left our children with beaming smiles."

The day ended with interactive sessions between the prison officers and the children, filled with stories, laughter, and refreshments. The Kumasi Central Prison’s initiative has been hailed as a shining example of how state institutions can extend their service to society in meaningful and compassionate ways.