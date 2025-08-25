NPP primaries: ‘Kennedy Agyapong will deliver prosperity for citizens’ — Kwasi Kwarteng

Campaign Spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong, Kwasi Kwarteng, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful is committed to building a nation that delivers lasting prosperity for its citizens.

He explained that Mr. Agyapong’s decision to contest the NPP flagbearer election reflects his determination to secure victory for the opposition party in 2028.

In a social media post on Monday, August 25, Mr. Kwarteng further described the move as a call to all Ghanaians who believe in leadership anchored on patriotism, honesty, and discipline.

“It is a firm assurance of a future where promises are honored, ideas are turned into results, and our nation delivers lasting prosperity for its citizens,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Agyapong will submit his nomination forms on Wednesday, August 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

“This is to officially inform the general public, members, and sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong will be filing his nomination to contest for the flagbearership position of the party in the upcoming 2026 presidential primaries.

“Details of the filing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27th August 2025

Time: 1pm

Venue: NPP-National Party Headquarters, Accra,” he wrote.