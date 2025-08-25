ModernGhana logo
Kennedy Agyapong to file NPP flagbearer nomination forms on August 27

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, is set to submit his nomination forms on Wednesday, August 27.

The filing, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., will take place at the party’s national headquarters in Accra.

In a social media post on Monday, August 25, Mr. Agyapong’s campaign spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the step demonstrates the former lawmaker’s resolve to lead the NPP to victory in the 2028 general elections.

“This is to officially inform the general public, members, and sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong will be filing his nomination to contest for the flagbearership position of the party in the upcoming 2026 presidential primaries,” he wrote.

Mr. Kwarteng added that the move represents more than a political ambition, describing it as “a bold declaration of Hon. Ken’s determination to secure victory for the NPP in 2028”.

He stressed that the move is also “a firm assurance of a future where promises are honoured, ideas are turned into results, and the nation delivers lasting prosperity for its citizens.”

Mr. Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, picked up his nomination forms on August 5 ahead of the party’s presidential primaries slated for January 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whose nomination forms were picked up for him by some party youth organizers, will file them on Thursday, August 28.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

