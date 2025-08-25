Stakeholders welcome GES reversal to old school calendar

Stakeholders in Ghana’s education sector have welcomed the decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to revert to the former school calendar, describing it as a move that will restore stability in teaching, learning and progression.

They noted that the introduction of the double-track system and frequent calendar changes in recent years created uncertainty and tension for teachers, parents and students alike.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr. Reginald Kwesi, a parent, described the move as a proactive step by government to restore order. He said education remained a critical tool for national development that must be harnessed through proper planning, coordination and investment in infrastructure to produce well-prepared human resources. He further urged government to pay special attention to retooling schools in rural communities for the benefit of all.

Mr. Kofi Mensah, a teacher, also expressed relief, noting: “we will now have to rest our minds and churn out quality materials for lesson notes and also have time to deliver systemically.”

For Nana Banyin Amissah, an opinion leader in the Nkenya community, successive governments must “stop poking and stalking the education sector and rather allow the technocrats and experts in the sector to plan." He also called on GES to strengthen the baseline prospectus for students to ease the financial burden on parents.

Madam Lydia Assifuah, a mother, appealed to GES to ensure that textbooks could be reused as was the practice in the past. She said, “when we were in school, our story books were passed on to other classes and siblings but now every year, parents would have to look for monies to buy new textbooks, why?”

Meanwhile, the GES has released the official academic calendar for the 2025/2026 academic year for Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools across the country.

The first term begins on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and ends on Thursday, December 18, 2025, followed by a Christmas vacation from December 19, 2025, to January 7, 2026. A mid-term break is also scheduled from October 31 to November 3, 2025.

The second term will run from Wednesday, January 8, 2026, to Wednesday, April 1, 2026, after which schools will break for Easter from April 2 to April 20, 2026. The third term begins on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and ends on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which marks the completion of Junior High School and the transition to Senior High Schools and technical institutes, has been scheduled for Monday, May 4, to Monday, May 11, 2026.