How five funeral mourners die in boat accident on Volta Lake

A boat accident that occurred on the Volta Lake has claimed the lives of five people, with four survivors being rescued.

The incident occurred while the boat was travelling from Manbedo Resettlement Area in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region to Grubi Electoral Area in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti region.

It was gathered that some of the deceased and survivors were attendees of a funeral for victims of the Asukawkaw fuel tanker accident.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that out of the five deceased, three were from Krachi East Municipality, who had travelled to pay their last respects to the victims of the previous tragedy and were returning home, when the boat accident occurred.

According to Mr Wereku Banaman, the Assembly member of Grubi Electoral Area, the boat was grossly overloaded, carrying passengers, two motorbikes and bags of cassava dough, exceeding the boat’s capacity.

He told GNA that the rescue efforts were aided by local residents, who responded to the distress call.

Strong winds and overloading are being cited as possible causes of the accident.

Mr Banaman said the incident has been reported to the Kpandai District Police Command to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.

