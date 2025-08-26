If you're dreaming of a third term, wake up because I will never allow it — St. Sark tells Mahama

The General Overseer of Open Arms Ministry, St. Sark, has issued a strong warning against any political manoeuvre aimed at allowing President John Dramani Mahama to return for a third term in office.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at his church auditorium in South Suntreso, located in the Bantama Constituency, the outspoken clergyman who describes himself as the "Spiritual President of Ghana" stated that H.E John Dramani Mahama has already benefitted immensely from Ghana’s political system.

“From Assemblyman to Member of Parliament, Minister, and then two terms as President, he has had his fair share,” St. Sark said. “If you're dreaming of a third term, wake up, because I will never allow it to happen. Now that I have spoken, it is settled. It will never happen. Two terms are enough.”

He issued a stern warning to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to make any attempt to use their overwhelming numbers in Parliament to secure a third term for Mahama.