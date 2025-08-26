From despair to hope: How young woman’s Acne struggle is inspiring a movement

It began as a quiet cry for help on Snapchat. A young woman, Yasmine, opened up about her struggles with depression, loss of confidence, and suicidal thoughts—pain she traced back to years of living with severe acne.

“People with clear skin don’t know what God has done for them,” she wrote. “This thing has taken my happiness from me. Sometimes I feel like committing suicide.”

Her words struck a chord. Within hours, young people across Ghana began sharing their own battles with acne, breaking the silence around a condition often brushed aside as trivial.

For Yasmine, the weight of daily ridicule, failed treatments, and mounting expenses had finally become unbearable. Her tearful, filtered video revealed far more than blemishes on her face—it captured a deep despair.

But her journey is beginning to change course.

Dermatologist Dr. Kofi Ansah Brifo, noted for his expertise in clinical dermatology and dermatopathology, reached out after seeing her post. With more than seven years of practice and a mission to link skin health with mental health, he recognised the urgency of her situation.

“Acne is not just about the skin—it is about self-esteem, confidence, and mental wellbeing,” Dr. Brifo explained. “What Yasmine is going through is not unique. My own research confirms the devastating psychological impact of acne on young people. Her story is painful but also powerful—it shows why we must act.”

Yasmine has since joined The Summer Skin Project (SSP 2025), an initiative providing free consultations and subsidised treatment for young people with acne.

Beyond medical care, Dr. Brifo has arranged for her to work with a clinical psychologist, ensuring that her recovery addresses not only the scars on her skin but also the invisible wounds to her spirit.

Her treatment journey will unfold on her Snapchat handle, not as entertainment, but as testimony—charting her fight to restore her skin, reclaim her confidence, and show others that acne can be treated and hope regained.

Dr. Brifo believes Yasmine’s courage will inspire many more to seek help. “This is an invitation,” he says. “If you are struggling with acne, you are not alone. Come forward. Join us in the Summer Skin Project. Together, we can fight both the scars on the skin and the scars on the soul.”

What began as Yasmine’s cry for help is transforming into a story of healing, courage, and a growing community determined to ensure that acne never again steals the joy of another young life.