Seeds of Recovery: Somali-led Solutions at a Turning Point

Mogadishu, Somalia – For decades, Somalia has been defined by crisis – conflict, drought, floods, displacement, and insecurity. But today, across this complex, proud, and resilient country, a different story is emerging: one of recovery, led by Somalis themselves.

This recovery is still fragile and still evolving. But it is real, rooted in the determination of communities rebuilding their own futures from the ground up. From climate adaptation to inclusive urban planning, Somali-led efforts are turning survival into sustainability and displacement into opportunity.

In Mogadishu, and beyond, indigenous seeds are being preserved – not only to nurture climate-resilient farming and ecosystems but also to boost environmental peacebuilding at the community level. Women who once fled violence are now participating in community farming initiatives. And in Grible, Bossaso, long-displaced families are settling into permanent homes, accessing IDs, and contributing to local governance.

As the following three snapshots show, these are not just projects. They are seeds of recovery, homegrown. They show what is possible when international support aligns with local leadership and vision. And they also highlight the critical importance of continued investment in Somalia’s recovery so that modest but real gains are not lost and the people of Somalia can move beyond endless dependence on emergency aid.

In Mogadishu, a thriving demo farm is teaching local farmers regenerative agriculture and climate adaptation skills to take back to their communities. Photo: IOM Somalia 2025

On a plot of land owned by City University in Mogadishu, lies a small but transformative project: a seed bank preserving indigenous Somali crops. Supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), this initiative is reviving traditional agricultural knowledge and equipping communities to face the impacts of the climate and environmental crises with both resilience and cooperation.

Inside the seed bank, rows of native varieties such as sorghum, millet, maize, and many others are carefully documented and stored. These seeds, better suited to local soils and conditions, are part of a growing network that empowers farmers, preserves biodiversity, and reduces reliance on imported, non-native crops that often deplete the land.

But the impact reaches beyond food security. This effort is embedded in a broader strategy of environmental peacebuilding – training farmers, supporting women – and youth-led initiatives, and fostering collaboration among communities that have historically competed over scarce resources. In Balcad, for example, five once-divided communities worked together to build a local seed bank. When one woman shared indigenous tomato seeds, her neighbours returned the gesture with harvests of fresh produce – a small yet significant act of solidarity.

Through demonstration sites, student-led innovation hubs, and community resource platforms, this project is creating more than sustainable agriculture. It is cultivating peace, rooted in shared land, shared knowledge, and shared bonds.

As one university partner described it: “We’re not just growing crops here. We’re preserving and planting seeds that will help us build a better, stronger future.”

Providing displaced women with access to seeds, land and new skills is helping them feed their families, and slowly move away from dependence on emergency aid. Photo: IOM Somalia 2025/Moustapha Negueye Ragueh