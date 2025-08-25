Rethinking Our Constitutional Arrangements

The reason why we are so full of cynicism and nihilism is because we have not been able to dig deeply into what afflicts us and propound lasting solutions to our problems. All the solutions we have at this time were hurriedly foisted on the nation by a beleaguered and departing military.

When people compare Nigeria to other countries that are doing well, they tend to forget one big elephant in the room. Those countries they compare Nigeria to were never subjects of coup and counter coups. There was something very peculiar about the military regimes that ran Nigeria. They totally abrogated any form of democracy. From 1966 until 1999, Nigeria never had any parliament. As bad as Saddam of Iraq was, he did not abolish the parliament of his country when he took over. Citizens still had a modicum of debate on local issues. This was not the case with Nigeria. The military came in and threw away the culture of debate that was very robust in Nigerian nascent democracy.

In the first Republic Tafawa Balewa will address his constituency about the goings on in parliament. Other regional leaders did the same and citizens were engaged. What is happening in our present situation is the harvest of the many years of military misrule. The present crop of politicians is the product of the military. They have no clues and are very imperious and distant from the people they serve. A majority of them are illiterates, clueless and products of forged certificates. Up from 1999, I am yet to see any representative or senator address their constituents about any solution to the myriads of problems facing the country. They are distant from the people who elected them and imperious like the military that selected them. They have no sense of civic responsibility. They are there to coast and collect their huge salaries and allowance and go home. The Nigerian parliament is a big joke. It is like Will Rogers Republic. Anytime they make a law, it is a joke and anytime they make a joke, it becomes a law.

As citizens, we have to think deeply on how to get rid of this odious system without involving the military in our body politics. A military regime is always a curse on any nation. The military cannot solve any problem. It is very unfortunate that prominent Nigerians succumb to this foolishness and visit people who were nothing but soldiers of fortune. Anyone who gained power through the military in Nigeria was a soldier of fortune who in a democratic system will be a nonentity.

Buhari was a military leader. He became clueless as an elected leader. David Mark spent more than twenty years in the Senate, and nobody knew what he stood for. I gave these examples so that Nigerians can see that the Military have no solutions. They are all about bravado and subterfuge. Nigerians must articulate the way forward. The reason why there is a cacophony of ethnic reductism is that Nigerians don’t feel represented at any level. All the tiers of governments in Nigeria are sham. The leaders are not properly vetted, and they are very distant from the citizens that they are supposed to serve. They are imperious. They use their security to clear citizens from the roads they did not construct. We have to think deeper.

The present constitution cannot be workable in Nigeria no matter how much we tinker with it. That constitution is a product of a military Regime that alienated and infantilized the citizens. They say it is an American style Constitution. That is a big lie invented by the military. The similarities between the US constitution and the Nigerian constitution are night and day. There should be no comparison. The American constitution frees the citizens; the Nigerian constitution imprisons the citizens. The Nigerian constitution caters to a unitary executive while the American constitution is a federal document. To suggest otherwise is a big fraud.

In order to extricate ourselves from the imprisonment of this document, we must evolve a system in which every citizen will feel represented in a multicultural and multiethnic society. This is what I advocate and what I think will work for a country like Nigeria.

Nigeria already has six geopolitical zones. Each geopolitical zone should elect its President and Vice President who will represent each region at a council of presidents at Abuja. This council of presidents will be for a period of six years. The presidency will be rotated among these six presidents every year. The substantive president for each year will represent Nigeria at international Fora for that year. Their vice presidents will be the liaison and head of regional parliament. For any legislation to be law, two third majority must accent. The Senate should be abolished, and Reps should become senators for a term of five years.

The various houses of assemblies should be collapsed into the regional assemblies. The title of governor should be changed to state Coordinator who will be Chair of the state contingent at the Regional assembly and be answerable to the citizens. Most of these state assemblies are doing nothing apart from influence peddling.

A situation where the representatives of the people cannot be challenged in open debate is odious. This is what we have now. When each region sees their representation at the center, the agitation for North Central, East and West will evaporate and Nigeria can concentrate on the business of building Nigeria. All the aforementioned can be tinkered with by scholars and we can have a workable constitution.

Another aspect that will be relieved is the heavy logistics involved in trying to elect one candidate throughout the country. Now people will just elect who will represent them at the center. Let political scholars get involved in this project instead of lying to ourselves that we are practicing true democracy. We also must eschew this culture of Nihilism and engage in rebuilding the edifice that was destroyed by the military.



Dr Austin Orette Writes From Houston Texas