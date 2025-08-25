Tarkwa : Two remanded over acid attack at Aboso

Two persons have been remanded into prison custody by the Tarkwa District Court presided over by His Worship, Charles Owusu in connection with an alleged acid attack case that occurred at Aboso, in the Tarkwa Municipality.

According to a Police statement signed by Head of Public Affairs, ASP Beatrice Turkson, preliminary investigation disclosed that in August 2024, at Aboso Mandeline Junction, one of the accused confronted the victim, pushing him from behind, which led to a confrontation.

“He later returned in the company of the second accused, Victor Vorgah, aged 19 years, carrying a polythene bag containing a bottle with a substance suspected to be acid and poured it on the victim’s face,” part of the statement read.

ASP Beatrice Turkson added that the accused persons were arrested on August 9 2025, from their hideouts and arraigned before the District Magistrate Court on August 14 2025, on the charges of Abetment of Crime, contrary to Section (200) of the Criminal Offences Act 960 291: and Causing Unlawful Harm, contrary to Section 69 of the Criminal Offences 1960 (Act 29).

The statement added that the court had remanded both accused persons into prison custody to reappear at a later date.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend one other suspect, popularly known as 'Black,' who is currently at large.

-DGN online