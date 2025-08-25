Most marketed candidates don't always win elections – Razak Kojo Opoku

Political analyst, researcher, and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku

Political analyst, researcher, and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has cautioned that being the “most marketed” candidate does not automatically translate into voter acceptability during elections.

In a statement released under the banner of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Opoku compared political campaigns to the business world, where aggressive promotion has not always guaranteed success.

He pointed out that “many heavily marketed products eventually failed despite aggressive promotion,” citing examples such as Kasapa Mobile and Glo Mobile in Ghana, and international cases like Google Glass, Apple Newton, Microsoft Zune, Nokia, Motorola, Crystal Pepsi, HP TouchPad, and Burger King’s Satisfries.

Applying the same analogy to politics, Dr. Opoku highlighted a long list of political figures who, despite enjoying massive publicity and popularity, failed to secure electoral victory. Among them were Raila Odinga of Kenya, Atiku Abubakar of Nigeria, Morgan Tsvangirai of Zimbabwe, Anthony Leon and Julius Malema of South Africa, Bobi Wine of Uganda, Martin Fayulu of DR Congo, Diane Rwigara of Rwanda, Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris of the United States, as well as France’s Marine Le Pen.

He also pointed to Ghanaian politicians who repeatedly contested elections without winning significant support, including Edward Mahama of the PNC, Thomas Nuako Ward-Brew, Dr. J. B. Danquah of the UGCC/UP tradition, and Paa Kwesi Nduom.

Referencing Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, who lost three presidential elections before finally winning on his fourth attempt, Dr. Opoku underscored the importance of persistence, but stressed that ultimate success depends more on voter perception than campaign branding.

According to him, the “psychology of voters” often overrides marketing strategies, as public trust and socio-political realities play a decisive role in election outcomes.

“Being the most marketed does not and may not always end in voter acceptability. The psychology of voters can easily make nonsense of the ‘most marketed’ slogan during general elections,” he stated.

Dr. Opoku concluded by urging politicians and campaign strategists to focus more on grassroots engagement and voter behaviour rather than over-relying on media publicity and brand positioning.