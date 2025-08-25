ModernGhana logo
Gbawe Zero deadly drainage kills two children

  Mon, 25 Aug 2025
MON, 25 AUG 2025

Residents of Gbawe Zero Machandi Estates in the Weija Gbawe Municipality are raising urgent alarms over a collapsing drainage system that has already claimed the lives of two children.

The drainage, weakened by constant heavy water flow, has eroded large portions of the community and now poses a severe danger to both residents and motorists. Despite repeated complaints over the past two months, locals say the situation continues to worsen with no concrete action from authorities.

According to residents, the fast-running water has started eating into the main road, sparking fears that another heavy rainfall could split the road in two and trigger yet another tragedy.

“We have reported this issue several times, but nothing has been done. If urgent steps are not taken, the situation will cause another disaster,” a resident lamented.

Rev. Selasie Wemegah, administrator of Keep My Word Cathedral (Lighthouse Chapel), also added her voice to the growing calls for intervention. “If the authorities fail to act, this problem will create another disaster for our community. We need help now,” she stressed.

The residents are therefore appealing to the Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly and the central government to treat the drainage problem as an emergency and move swiftly to repair it before more lives are lost.

