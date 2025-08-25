Dumelo pledges stronger government support for Dormaa poultry farmers under Feed Ghana

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to boosting poultry production in Dormaa through the Feed Ghana project, assuring farmers with large-scale capacity of targeted support.

During a tour of several poultry farms in the area, Mr. Dumelo said farms capable of raising between 200,000 and 250,000 birds will receive direct government assistance to help expand operations and increase output. He stressed that Dormaa already has significant potential in poultry, noting that many farmers own incubators for producing day-old chicks — a resource that, if fully utilized, could drastically reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported chicks and strengthen the local industry.

The Deputy Minister also underscored the urgent need for a national egg management strategy to prevent wastage and ensure farmers earn the full value of their production. He further called for stronger collaboration between government and private institutions to advance the Feed Ghana agenda.

Farmers, however, raised pressing concerns about the crippling impact of high loan interest rates, which they said were pushing many into financial distress. They appealed for additional government support, including vaccination machines, logistics, and a decisive ban on poultry imports to safeguard local producers from unfair competition.

Meanwhile, the Headmaster of Dormaa Senior High School revealed that the school has already ventured into vegetable farming but lacks the financial resources to expand. With the right support, he said, the school plans to diversify into poultry and cashew farming, capitalizing on its strong agricultural department to boost food production while training students in practical agriculture.