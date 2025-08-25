Bryan Acheampong must be called to order over reckless tribal comments — NPP Youth Leader

Deputy Director for Events and Programs of the NPP Volta Regional Youth Wing and former Ho-West Parliamentary aspirant, Godwin Mawutor Wuankah, has demanded disciplinary action against Hon. Bryan Acheampong for what he described as reckless tribal remarks on the cause of the party’s 2024 electoral defeat.

Wuankah said the NPP must show boldness and discipline by stamping out indiscipline within its ranks, warning that failure to act could undermine the party’s unity and credibility. He stressed that no individual should be shielded because of their influence or financial strength, insisting that the party must punish “loose talkers” regardless of their status.

He condemned senior figures who continue to make unfounded claims about the 2024 loss, despite the party’s thorough research into the matter. “Anyone making contrary claims purely for selfish and divisive interests must be seen as an enemy of the party and dealt with firmly, without fear or favour,” he stated.

Wuankah compared Acheampong’s conduct to past incidents, citing Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s controversial comments ahead of the last elections. He argued that the party’s failure to sanction such behaviour emboldened others to adopt what he described as reckless and self-centred politics, which contributed to the NPP’s defeat. According to him, this trend must end because “the party’s interest is far greater than that of any single individual.”

He also referred to Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s decision to break away and form his own movement. While regrettable, Wuankah said it brought internal calm, proving that Kyerematen no longer believed in the NPP’s vision. “As the saying goes, do not be afraid to fire your best employee,” he remarked, adding that the incident should serve as a lesson in prioritising party unity.

Wuankah reminded members that many of those now attacking the party had once benefitted from its opportunities through ministerial roles, board positions, contracts and appointments. “What example are they setting for the younger generation? If we, the youth, were to act similarly towards them tomorrow, would they be pleased?” he asked.

Rejecting Acheampong’s tribal claims, Wuankah pointed to the NPP’s poor performance at university polling stations nationwide, saying the results reflected broader issues, not ethnicity. He cautioned against exploiting ethnic divisions for selfish political gain, warning that such rhetoric endangered both party unity and national cohesion.

He further argued that the internal struggle over leadership damaged the party’s image and suggested that a consensus around Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the 2028 flagbearer could have saved the NPP much turmoil.

Concluding, Wuankah described Acheampong’s remarks as unfounded and divisive. “It is therefore imperative that Bryan Acheampong be called to order immediately. His reckless and tribal remarks—claiming that the party’s defeat was due to its candidate coming from another tribe—are not only unfounded but also harmful to the NPP’s unity and long-standing reputation as a national party,” he emphasised.