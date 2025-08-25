Two aspirants bow out from NDC Tamale Central primary

Two aspirants who picked nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Tamale Central Constituency—Abdul Rauf Halid, National Vice-Chairman of the NDC, and engineer Alhaji Ibrahim Seidu—have since withdrawn, citing personal reasons.

Some other individuals who expressed initial interest did not complete the process.

In total, 12 aspirants filed to contest ahead of the September by-election.

The nomination process, which opened on Friday, August 22, closed smoothly on Sunday, August 24, according to party officials.

The aspirants include nine men and three women. Among them are Abdul Hanan Abdul Rahaman Gundadoo, former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale; Seidu Mohammed, Principal Research Assistant at the University for Development Studies; diplomat Mariama Naama Salifu; and Dr Rahman Abdul Rashid.

Also in the race are Dr Aliu Abdul Hamid, a civil engineer; Prof. Razak Abubakari, Senior Lecturer at Tamale Technical University; Alhaji Alhassan Nbalba, former Chairman of the NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter; and Prof. Alidu Seidu, former Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana.

The list is completed by Hajia Muliaka Sualisu, lawyer Sadat Harun Alhassan, entrepreneur Alhassan Osman Gomda, and Hajia Shamima Yakubu, the party’s Northern Regional Treasurer.

The Deputy Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC, Ziblim Saaka, confirmed that the exercise was peaceful and transparent. He explained that although withdrawals were recorded, the overall nomination process was “smooth.”

Vetting, balloting, and appeals are scheduled for Sunday, August 31, while the primary will be held on Saturday, September 6, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

In a statement ahead of the contest, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, urged aspirants and their supporters to campaign with unity, restraint, and fairness to strengthen the party going into the by-election.

The Tamale Central seat became vacant following the death of the incumbent MP and Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, in a helicopter crash. He was elected on the ticket of the NDC.

The Electoral Commission has set September 30, 2025, for the by-election.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has already declared it will not contest the seat.