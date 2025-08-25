ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 25 Aug 2025 Social News

Ashanti Region: 36-year-old man killed in Mpasatia over love affair dispute

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
The deceasedThe deceased

A tragic incident at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has claimed the life of a 36-year-old man, Emmanuel Somiah, reportedly due to a confrontation over a romantic relationship.

According to eyewitness accounts, Emmanuel had gone to the house of his girlfriend, Cynthia Nyarko, to retrieve some personal items on Saturday, August 23, 2025, around 5pm.

Upon arrival, he met another man identified only as Jeff, who was also visiting Cynthia.

A heated argument reportedly broke out between the two men, escalating into a physical altercation.

“We heard shouting and sounds of a scuffle from the house, but it went quiet shortly after,” a witness recounted.

“When I entered, I saw Emmanuel lying motionless. Cynthia claimed she didn’t know what had happened," he added.

Emmanuel was rushed to a nearby hospital on a tricycle but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cynthia Nyarko has since been arrested.
Police say investigations are ongoing.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

MiDAs Chief Executive, Alex Mould MiDA backs Trump administration’s vision as MCC reviews global portfolio

1 hour ago

Two aspirants bow out from NDC Tamale Central primary Two aspirants bow out from NDC Tamale Central primary

2 hours ago

The deceased Ashanti Region: 36-year-old man killed in Mpasatia over love affair dispute

2 hours ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare BECE results: Don’t rebuke your ward for getting aggregate 20 — Kofi Asare tells...

2 hours ago

Ridge Hospital saga: ‘Why hasn’t the police arrested Ralph?’ — Akufo-Addo’s aide quizzes Ridge Hospital saga: ‘Why hasn’t the police arrested Ralph?’ — Akufo-Addo’s aide...

16 hours ago

Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe

16 hours ago

NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia

16 hours ago

NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track record — Bawumia NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track rec...

16 hours ago

Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid

16 hours ago

Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line