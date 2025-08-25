Ashanti Region: 36-year-old man killed in Mpasatia over love affair dispute

The deceased

A tragic incident at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has claimed the life of a 36-year-old man, Emmanuel Somiah, reportedly due to a confrontation over a romantic relationship.

According to eyewitness accounts, Emmanuel had gone to the house of his girlfriend, Cynthia Nyarko, to retrieve some personal items on Saturday, August 23, 2025, around 5pm.

Upon arrival, he met another man identified only as Jeff, who was also visiting Cynthia.

A heated argument reportedly broke out between the two men, escalating into a physical altercation.

“We heard shouting and sounds of a scuffle from the house, but it went quiet shortly after,” a witness recounted.

“When I entered, I saw Emmanuel lying motionless. Cynthia claimed she didn’t know what had happened," he added.

Emmanuel was rushed to a nearby hospital on a tricycle but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cynthia Nyarko has since been arrested.

Police say investigations are ongoing.