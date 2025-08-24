Liberia: Sylvester Mondubue Grigsby, A Tribute

Sylvester Mondubue Grigsby

I was surprised to hear of the sudden death of Sylvester Mondubue Grigsby, the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs of Liberia. Sylvester was my friend. I write about our friendship and briefly discuss his rise to important political positions in Liberia. He and I were roommates in the 1960s at the Methodist Boys Hostel at the College of West Africa (CWA), a secondary school in Monrovia.

We were about 60 students living in the dormitory. We included Joseph Nyemu Boakai, the present President of Liberia, Rupert Marshall, Sr, William Sancho, Ernest Bruce, the late Willie Knuckle, Eugene Peabody, Billy Horace, Samuel Tubman, Benjamin Dugbe, Richard Ross, the Weefur and Cooper brothers. Besides Dean Edward Sambullah, the senior students can assign junior students weekly chores, including dishwashing, sweeping, and mopping the floors. Also, they also can punish junior students who misbehaved. We called the punishments "Fatigue", a French word for tire. You would be exalted upon completing the penalty. Seniors included John Collin and Hosea Minor. Over 75% of the students living in the dorm have died.

Sylvester was a junior schoolmate. He came from Sinoe County. The Late Sinoe County Senator, Hon. Harrison Grigsby Sr, and Diana Grigsby, adopted and raised him. Those who did not know Sylvester well would think he was a Congo or Americo-Liberian. However, he was a native Liberian born on October 15, 1950, to Nyanabo and Numah Mondubue of a Sapo tribal group. He was 74 years old.

At CWA, Sylvester was inactive athletically. He did not play sports, checkers, or participate in student politics. However, he was academically bright and focused. Also, he was jovial and friendly. He usually smiled when conversing socially. After graduating from CWA, he studied Chemistry at Cuttington College in Liberia.

Though non-political, he was considered one of the rising young men in Liberia. While a student at Cuttington, he accompanied the late President William Tolbert to the United States when Tolbert first visited America upon becoming president.

I left CWA to continue my education in the US. Sylvester and I lost contact with each other. Nevertheless, I learned of his progress. He did advanced studies in Japan before occupying various high-power government positions, including ambassador to Belgium, acting minister of foreign affairs, minister without portfolio, and superintendent of Sinoe County. I read that he performed effectively and with integrity in these positions. He also published several newspapers; Sunrise Magazine, Suntimes, and Sun Newspaper.

President Boakai appointed him minister of state for presidential affairs, a position many individuals thought would have gone to a Unity Party partisan or a strong Boakai supporter. Sylvester did not support Boakai in the first round of the 2023 presidential election. He backed Alexander Cummings. Prior, he served as a consultant to the Collaborating Opposition Parties (COP) against the George Weah administration. Yet, his relationship with the president from the CWA days played a significant role in his selection for the position. Here, personal relationships counted. Boakai depended on him. They knew each other for a long time and shared good chemistry.

On my birthday in March this year, Sylvester surprisingly called me. The voice said, "S. Malachi".

I did not recognize the voice. I told myself this voice must be of a friend or acquaintance from my CWA days.

He identified himself. "This is Sylvester Grisby, your friend from CWA days."

"Sylvester, wow," I said happily, "what a pleasant surprise. How are you?” I added.

S. Malachi was the name friends called me on campus. As boys during those days, we gave ourselves famous names from books to socially impress. The initial S was for Samuel, my given name at birth. I took Malachi from the Bible. To me, the name was cool and unique. When I came to America, I reclaimed my traditional African name, Dagbayonoh Kiah Nyanfore, the ancestral name of my grandfather, whom I was named after. The Black cultural revolution in the US and the African liberation and independence movement of the 1960s motivated me to make the change. The period marked my rebirth and progressivism.

Sylvester and I talked about our days on campus and at CWA. The conversation lasted about an hour. We decided to meet soon for a reunion. Unfortunately, we did not. Perhaps his schedule did not permit him. Besides talking about old times, had we met, I planned to have advised him not to relax with his position, forget his roots, and continually be honest and operate with integrity.

Established in 1971 during President Tolbert's administration, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs is the gateway to the president. Its functions entail coordinating the president's affairs and advising the president on matters. In addition to its many challenging responsibilities and glories, the office comes with many corruptive temptations. People seeking favors from the president come to the minister for help. The minister must be strong to withstand temptations and work diligently. Though the minister must be loyal to the president, the minister must view matters candidly, avoiding party politics, and advise the president honestly.

Sylvester died August 9, 2025. While others claim political foul play may have caused his death, according to reliable information, he died of pancreatic cancer, a disease that occurs when the pancreas cells grow out of control. It could arise from heavy smoking, drinking, and diabetes. Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death, particularly in the US. Among men, prostate cancer is the leading cause of death among men above 40 years old.

Sylvester died in the US, where his family wants him to be buried on August 30. Thus, regrettably, he will not be buried in Liberia, a country he dedicated to and worked hard for many years. He leaves behind his wife of 50-plus years, Cleopatra Grigsby, and their two daughters.

First, his passing should remind us that not all is well with people of power, wealth, and political influence. We should not wish to be in their shoes or positions. Many people of power and influence are unhappy and have internal problems, such as illnesses.

Secondly, your present position or condition does not necessarily determine your destiny. Sylvester was a young man who was inactive and non-political. From a college education in chemistry, he became a political powerhouse, meeting, sitting with, and advising the head of state. Take me for another instance. In high school, I wanted to become an international lawyer and diplomat. Although I studied international affairs and diplomacy in college, I became a writer, a profession I enjoy very much.

Thirdly, you should be content with what you presently have. You should be thankful to God for life. When it is gone, you are no more. While living, you should be kind and fair to others, never overlook or take anyone for granted.

Fourthly, you should maintain self-pride, dignity, and value in your relationship with a powerful or wealthy friend. He will respect you. Let's take Sylvester, for example, again. After he and I talked and planned a reunion, I texted him about my availability. I asked him if the date was okay. He did not reply, though he did not travel. I could have continually and religiously called him for a meeting. But I did not. I felt calling him persistently lowered my value, indicating that I needed the meeting more than he did because of his position. Also, as friends, we just wanted to meet for old times' sake and nothing else.

He respectfully acknowledged my stance in a subsequent conversation with a mutual friend shortly before he died. He may have regretted that we did not meet. We were among the few friends from CWA who survived. Had the reunion taken place, we would have reminisced and laughed, for we had not seen each other for over 50 years.

May Sylvester's soul rest in peace.