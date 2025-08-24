2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) School candidates, with the entire results of 177 candidates being cancelled.

The subject results of 718 candidates have also been cancelled, while 1,240 candidates' subject results are being withheld.

Additionally, 93 candidates' entire results have been withheld, a statement issued by the WAEC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Saturday.

It said WAEC took the above actions following the completion of investigations into a number of cases of irregularity detected during the conduct of the examination and marking of scripts.

The decision was taken and approved at the 36th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners Appointment Committee for the BECE, 2025 held on Friday, August 15.

“Meanwhile, the subject results of some candidates from 119 schools have been cancelled, in addition, the subject results of some candidates from 87 schools have been withheld for further scrutiny,” the statement said.

“The withheld results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations by September 6, 2025.”

WAEC said it would dispatch the results to the respective schools through the Metropolitan/ Municipal/ District Directors of Education.

“The results are also available on the Council's official website at www.waecgh.org for candidates who so desire to access them online,” the statement said.

It asked candidates whose results had been cancelled or withheld to visit https://irreg.waecgh.org , or click on the withheld /cancelled button on the home page.

“They will be redirected to irregularity and investigations page. This page will display reasons for withholding or cancelling the results. For withheld results, the candidates will receive information on the next line of action.”

Heads of schools and proprietors may follow the same procedure using their results listing logins to know the status of withheld results of their candidates.

WAEC cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated,” the statement said.

It thanked all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, the Security Agencies, Heads of Schools, supervisors, invigilators, and examiners for supporting the Council in the successful conduct of the examination and the release of results.

A total of 603,328 candidates, comprising 297,520 males and 306,078 females from 20,395 participating schools entered for the school examination.

This includes 72 candidates with visual impairment, 239 with hearing impairment and 161 with other test accommodation needs.

Out of the total number 2,526 candidates were absent.

The examination was conducted at 2,237 centres across the country.

GNA