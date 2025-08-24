Freedom of Speech or Freedom to Damage?

“We will kill you and your wife before the end of the year, and you will be carried in cocoa sack!” …………John Mahama has a hand in their death!” (Anonymous)

In Ghana today, the lines between opinion, fair comment, criticism, hate speech and outright defamation are blurring at a worrying pace. What was once celebrated as the cornerstone of our democracy is increasingly being twisted into a weapon that tarnishes reputations, fuels public unrest and causes division.

Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press

Article 21 guarantees that “all persons shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, which shall include freedom of the press and other media.” Including Article 162 granting freedom and independence of the media. These liberties have been pillars of Ghana’s democracy, positioning Ghana as a shining example of free press and civic participation. But, the same freedoms are being abused in ways that raise difficult questions: are we using our rights responsibly, or are we tearing our own people down with our own words?

When Speech Crosses the Line

On Wednesday, 6th August, 2025, Ghana received chilling news of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight state officials; Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah; Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Limuna; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Deputy CEO of NADMO in charge of Administration; and three Air Force officers, who were on duty to fight the perils of illegal mining “galamsey”. United in pursuit, they lost their precious lives for the country fighting for a good cause.

As the country was plunged into grief, citizens expressed their shock and offered condolences. Yet, not all voices echoed sorrow. Among those who weighed in was a radio presenter who brazenly accused the president, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama of orchestrating the deaths of these noble sons of the land, branding him not only “untrustworthy” but even “a murderer.”

The outrage deepened when two TikTok users, believed to be staunch supporters of the opposition party, shot to viral fame, not for sympathy, but for posting grotesque celebrations of the tragedy. Their actions mocked the dead, trivialized the nation’s grief, and culminated in chilling threats to assassinate His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and his wife, the First Lady, before the year 2025 ends.

In another instance, a popular chief, made controversial comments about the Asante royal stool. What followed was an avalanche of online trolling, ethnic insults, and counterattacks between factions of both communities that risks opening old and new wounds.

These exemplars and others, highlight how swiftly discourse can shift from rightful criticism to hate, incitement, and lasting reputational damage.

Where Freedom Meets Responsibility

While the Constitution guarantees these freedoms, they are not absolute. Article 164 limits them in matters of fair trial, personal privacy, honour and dignity, national security and public order, incitement to violence or terrorism, and commercial confidentiality, except where public interest demands disclosure. In other words, the right to speak freely comes with the responsibility not to harm others or the peace of the nation.

Causes of Abuse of freedom

Part of the answer of these abscesses lies in the digital age (social media), proliferation of media forms, partisan politics, absence of strict regulatory checks and lack of civic education on responsible communication.

Effects of Abuse

When freedom of speech is abused, the consequences are far reaching. Public trust in institutions erodes, individuals face humiliation and lasting reputational damage, and ethnic tensions are inflamed, deepening divisions where unity is most needed. Such abuse endangers lives and undermines national security

The Way Forward

First, citizens require greater civic education on responsible speech. Second, media regulators and law enforcement agencies including National Communications Authority (NCA), National Media Commission (NMC), Ghana Journalists Authority (GJA), the police and the court must actively monitor and set clear guidelines for publications with caution. Second, citizens and institutions must avoid partisan bias and speak truthfully and fairly, free from institutional influence. Third, the publication of untrue or harmful content must be restricted on social media through clear platform policies. Last, as citizens, we must cultivate greater reflection and responsibility in how we use our voices.

A Choice for the Future

Ghana stands at a crossroad. Our democratic freedoms have given us a voice admired across Africa and beyond. But if those freedoms continue to be fashioned weapons, the very fabric of our democracy could fray. The challenge is simple yet profound: to speak freely, but with truth, with respect, and with responsibility. Only then can freedom of speech remain the cornerstone of our democracy, rather than the crack in its foundation.

Quote: “The liberty of the individual must be thus far limited; he must not make himself a nuisance to other people.” _ John Stuart Mill (On Liberty, 1859)