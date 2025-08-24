Final Piece on the African Xenophobes

Like most Africans, the recent ugly xenophobic incident in Ghana agitated me. I wrote three articles on the subject (two were co-written with my friend, Andy Kwahukume. I also made two podcasts on it.

With this fourth article, I close the chapter. May we never be troubled by stupid xenophobia ever again, when we have a continent to rescue from the yoke of neo-colonialism

It pains me greatly that despite the best efforts of committed Africans to educate and inform, we still have some imbeciles with cheap phones and TikTok accounts who keep dragging us back.

What but a xenophobe do you call a man who hates his reflection in the mirror, then punches the mirror into shards, only to bleed out, screaming that the mirror is cursed?

In the year 2025, some Ghanaians — the same people who like to chant “Pan-Africanism” on Independence Day and celebrate Kwame Nkrumah with tears of nostalgia — have decided that the best way to showcase patriotism is to attack Nigerians because one self-seeking, money-missed-road Igbo misbehaved about ten years ago.

You would think the African petty traders bringing their wares to Ghana are the ones who signed the IMF deals or looted the gold, lithium, cocoa, and forests.

Alas, it is not the foreign banks or Western mining companies who receive the wrath of the street — it is the African brothers who speak a different dialect or carry a different passport.

This is in 2025. How gloriously stupid!

In their ignorance, these illiterate xenophobes beat their chests and wave the red-gold-green Ghana flag as though it descended from Sinai with Moses himself. They shout “Ghana for Ghanaians!” with a fervor so misplaced, you’d think Ghana was founded in ancient times and was not stitched together in 1884-5 with colonial scissors and string.

This is not patriotism. It is not nationalism. It is nothing but weaponized illiteracy.

Those who beat up their African brothers in the name of national pride are traitors — traitors not only to Pan-Africanism but to the very blood that runs in their veins.

These tribal xenophobes and ethnic chauvinists are not freedom fighters. They are neo-colonial enforcers — plantation guards lashing fellow slaves for wandering into the wrong colonial plot.

Sadly, the recent madness is not new; we have been here before. I wrote it clearly in “Ghana/Nigeria: The Ghosts of 1969/1983”. The pain of Ghana’s Aliens Compliance Order in 1969, which expelled hundreds of thousands of West Africans — many of whom had roots in Ghana older than the republic itself — was mirrored in Nigeria’s myopic expulsion of Ghanaians in 1983.

Two wrongs never make a right, and yet here we are in 2025 — still dragging the chains of yesterday’s stupidity into the future and polishing them with national anthems.

Who profits from these spasms of Afro-xenophobia?

The same European corporations that have looted Africa blind since 1884. The same IMF mandarins force your government to sell your rivers and railways. The same Western universities that produce “African experts” who can’t speak a single African language.

While the Ghanaian xenophobe blames the Nigerian trader, the Frenchman is taking your cocoa at farmgate prices and sending it back to you as overpriced chocolate. While the Nigerian shouts, “Naija no dey carry last,” its elites dance barefoot to Davos to beg for crumbs while foreign oil companies cart out crude unmetered.

These are the real enemies — not the African brother trying to make ends meet like you.

A Nation Is Not a Colony with a Flag

Let me attempt to educate the rabid flag-wavers on whether such minds can be reached.

You confuse country with state, and state with nation. These are not the same thing.

A country is a defined territory.

A state is a legal-political entity with recognized sovereignty.

A nation is a people — bound by shared language, culture, memory, and historical continuity.

By this definition, few African “countries” qualify as true nations. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Sudan — these are multi-ethnic, colonial contraptions whose borders were stitched together in Berlin, not Accra or Abuja.

The flags you proudly wave are not symbols of unity but division — traps in colorful cloth. They were designed to pacify, not unify.

In his seminal work The Cultural Unity of Black Africa, Cheikh Anta Diop reminds us that long before Europe “discovered” us, Africans were already one people in diversity. The Wolof, the Akan, the Yoruba, the Igbo, the Mandé — these peoples share cosmologies, drum patterns, naming traditions, matrilineal social structures, and common ancestors. Go to a naming ceremony in Accra and one in Calabar — you will hear the same spiritual logic: the child is a reincarnation of the ancestral past.

We dance in polyrhythm. We give praise to ancestors. We pour libation. We believe in community over individualism. We respect age. We name children after the day they were born.

How much more evidence do you need?

The colonizers tried to erase this unity by teaching you English and French, by drawing artificial lines across communities, and by installing plantation supervisors to manage the tribal provinces they called countries.

And now, some of you fools have picked up the colonial megaphone to shout: “Go back to your country!”

What country? The one your grandfather used to cross without a passport to sell kola nuts? The one your grandmother married into without a visa?

Wake up!

As I explained in “Pan-Africanism or Petty Nationalism?”, Pan-Africanism is not a dream but a necessity. Either we unite, or we perish. Our strength lies in the vastness of our linguistic and cultural interconnections. But instead of building bridges, some of you dig trenches — to protect what? Shacks on IMF leases?

You have internalized the white man’s anthropology.

You no longer see a Nigerian, a Malian, or a Senegalese as your brother, but as an invader. You ignore centuries of cultural exchange to indulge in ignorant paranoia.

And you TikTok warriors, dancing in ignorance while mocking other Africans with slurs borrowed from colonial vocabularies — have you no shame?

Do you think Pan-Africanism is a dance challenge?

Here is a challenge for you: Go and read.

Go and read Cheikh Anta Diop. Read Precolonial Black Africa, read Civilization or Barbarism. Before Europe could spell its name, please read about how we had states, empires, universities, metallurgy, irrigation, taxation, and cosmology. Read how Africans have always been interconnected — trading, marrying, migrating, building together.

And if books are too heavy for your shallow attention span, then at least learn a trade that will serve the continent in this new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The age of idle ignorance must die. Learn coding. Learn logistics. Learn agro-processing. Learn something — anything — that contributes to African development.

We do not need another TikToker doing skits about “those smelly foreigners.” We need engineers, economists, and thinkers.

Our Universities and Media Must Wake Up

The answer is simple: education. But not the type that produces arrogant colonial parrots who can quote Rousseau but not Obenga.

No — we need African-centered education that teaches our common heritage, shared destiny, and pan-African identity.

The media must stop amplifying xenophobic hysteria and start running documentaries on African unity. Show the shared rhythms. Show the cross-border festivals. Show the marriages between ethnic groups before colonial ink dried on our maps.

Let the youth of Africa see that our borders are artificial, and our destinies intertwined.

Our universities must re-Africanize their curricula. No African should graduate without a firm grounding in African history, languages, philosophy, and Pan-African political thought.

Let every student read The Wretched of the Earth by Frantz Fanon, Decolonising the Mind by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, and yes, Diop — not just as electives, but as mandatory texts for citizenship.

Pan-Africanism must not be just a slogan — it must be policy.

To the stupid African xenophobes, you are an embarrassment to the ancestors.

You desecrate the graves of those who died for African unity — Nkrumah, Lumumba, Sankara — by turning fellow Africans into enemies.

You are not defenders of your land; you are defenders of colonial borders. You are not patriots; you are pawns in a dying imperial game.

The future belongs to the united. And the united shall inherit the earth.

Let us not be a people who bark louder at fellow Africans than we do at foreign exploiters. Let us not be a people who see Lagosians as enemies but Lehman Brothers as saviors. Let us not be so foolish as to fight those who look like us while kneeling to those who still hold the chains of our debt.

It is time we buried the tribal hatchets and picked up the tools of African construction.

And let no man or woman, intoxicated on petty nationalism, stand in the way of the African renaissance — lest we mark them forever, not as citizens, but as saboteurs.

With this, I hope that we will sober up in Africa and stop attacking ourselves.

You can watch the video here:



©️ Fẹ̀mi Akọ̀mọ̀‌làfẹ̀

(Farmer, Writer, Published Author, Essayist, Satirist, Social Commentator, Polemicist-General of the Pan-African Republic)

My Mission: Stultitia Delenda Est - Stupidity Must be Destroyed!

