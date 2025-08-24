Lawyer proposes constitutional reforms to elect Chief Justice by members of judiciary

Lawyer Etse Senyo Axame

Lawyer Etse Senyo Axame, a legal practitioner at the Attorney General's Department of the Volta Region, has proposed major constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening judicial independence and regulating strike actions in Ghana.

Mr. Axame argued that the Chief Justice should no longer be appointed by the President but instead be elected by members of the Judiciary. According to him, such a move would reinforce the independence of the judicial arm of government and eliminate political influence over the leadership of the courts.

“I’m saying that we should move away from appointing the Chief Justice. The election must be done by the Judiciary itself,” Mr. Axame stated. “The Judiciary is made up of all the justices of the superior courts and the judges and magistrates of the lower courts. That body should be responsible for electing one of their own to lead them.”

Referring to Article 144 of the 1992 Constitution, which deals with the appointment of judges and justices of the Superior Courts, he called for an amendment that allows any sitting member of the Supreme Court to put themselves forward for election by their peers to become Chief Justice.

In Mr. Axame’s view, such a change will give true meaning to the independence of the judiciary as stated under Article 127 of the Constitution. “We cannot talk about true judicial independence when the head of the Judiciary is appointed by the Executive. This creates room for suspicion and erodes public trust,” he emphasised.

On the matter of strikes and industrial actions, Mr. Axame called for the Constitution to clearly regulate the conduct of essential service providers, noting that the current legal framework lacks constitutional backing for such actions.

“When you comb the entire Constitution, you will not see anything related to strikes or industrial actions,” he said. “And therefore, it becomes very challenging when institutions treat it as a right to always embark on such actions.”

He pointed out that although the Labour Act permits strikes and industrial actions under certain conditions, these provisions do not derive authority from the Constitution, which he referred to as the supreme law of the land.

“For me, if the Constitution does not provide for strikes, then the Labour Act cannot override that. In Ghana, no law or act of Parliament is above the Constitution,” Mr. Axame stressed. He recommended that strikes and industrial actions be brought under strict constitutional control to prevent disruption of essential services.

Mr. Axame reiterated that the issue of strikes must be revisited to protect the lives of Ghanaians while still maintaining justice and fairness for workers in essential sectors. “People should not die simply because someone says, ‘increase my salary.’ That logic does not hold in a country governed by law,” he insisted.

Using the example of security agencies, he noted that they are not permitted to strike and do not publicly complain about their conditions of service. “We must apply the same logic to essential service workers such as doctors, nurses, and other critical service providers. When they go on strike, it’s not the government that suffers—it’s the ordinary citizens,” he said.

He emphasised the need for a balanced system that ensures fair treatment for essential service providers while protecting the lives and well-being of the general public. “We must find a way to ensure their conditions of service are improved without resorting to strikes. After all, they are paid with taxpayers’ money,” he added.

Mr. Axame further suggested that if Parliament decides to permit strike actions under the Labour Act, those provisions must first have constitutional roots. He noted that the original framers of the Constitution did not see the need to include strikes or industrial action as a constitutional right, and this omission should guide current reforms.

He said, “This is a Constitutional Review Committee, and if the Constitution is silent on a matter that affects all Ghanaians, then we must address it now. The Constitution must provide the base for all laws, including those on labour.”

The Constitutional Review Committee is holding nationwide stakeholder engagements to gather views on possible amendments to the 1992 Constitution. Mr. Axame’s proposals are among several public submissions being considered as part of the ongoing review process.

As the process continues, legal experts, civil society leaders, and ordinary citizens are expected to contribute ideas on how to improve the nation’s foundational legal document to meet current and future governance needs.