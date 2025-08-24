A/R: Ken Agyapong's wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates GHC 80,000 

Mrs Christiana Agyapong, wife of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has visited Obogu in the Asante Akim South District to console families of the victims of the recent tragic accident on the Atwedie-Juaso stretch of the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The crash, which involved members of the Savior Church of Ghana, claimed 16 lives and left four others injured, plunging the community into mourning.

During her visit last Friday, Mrs Agyapong spent time with the bereaved mothers and relatives, offering words of encouragement and solidarity.

“This tragedy is not just Obogu's pain, but a national one. We must stand together to comfort one another and to ensure such painful losses are minimized,” she said.

As part of her support, she donated GHS 60,000 to the bereaved mothers and GHS 20,000 to the Savior Church of Ghana to assist the wider congregation affected by the disaster.

The gesture, according to traditional leaders and family representatives, brought consolation to the grieving community.

A family spokesperson expressed gratitude, noting, “For Mrs Agyapong to come here personally, sit with us, and share in our grief means a lot. It shows that she is not only standing by her husband's political journey but also standing with the people.”

Community members described the visit as a demonstration of her compassion, people-centred values, and commitment to supporting vulnerable families.

Meanwhile, the accident has reignited public debate on road safety and the urgent need for reforms to reduce fatalities on Ghana's highways.

