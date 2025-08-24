ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students 

  Sun, 24 Aug 2025
Education GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students
SUN, 24 AUG 2025

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that first-year students of Senior High Schools (SHS) are to report to school on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in line with the approved 2025/2026 academic calendar.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the GES said: “The Management of the GES wishes to inform Heads of all Second Cycle Institutions of the 2025/2026 Academic Calendar,” stressing that both Single Track and Transitional Schools will reopen on the same date.

The directive was contained in a letter signed by Mr. Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, Director of the Schools and Instructions Division, and circulated to all regional directors of education. The letter instructed them to ensure the attached calendar is shared with Heads of Second Cycle Institutions and fully implemented.

“By a copy of this letter, Regional Directors are kindly requested to disseminate the attached Academic Calendar to all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions under your jurisdiction and ensure that heads strictly adhere to the calendar to guarantee consistency and smooth implementation across all schools,” the GES said.

Regional directors were further tasked to provide close monitoring and support to Heads of Schools to ensure effective execution of the academic timetable.

Key highlights of the 2025/2026 academic year include:

  • Opening week for SHS 1: October 18–20, 2025

  • Reopening week for SHS 3: October 27–29, 2025

  • Christmas Break: December 20, 2025 – January 4, 2026

  • Reopening week for SHS 2 (and resumption for SHS 3): January 5–7, 2026

  • Vacation for SHS 2: March 14 – May 17, 2026

  • Easter Break: April 1–8, 2026

  • WASSCE 2026: April 20 – June 20, 2026

The GES also indicated that the “proposed starting date for the 2026/2027 Academic Year is 11th September 2026.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe

48 minutes ago

NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia

48 minutes ago

NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track record — Bawumia NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track rec...

48 minutes ago

Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid

48 minutes ago

Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies

1 hour ago

2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 

1 hour ago

A/R: Ken Agyapongs wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates GHC 80,000 A/R: Ken Agyapong's wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates ...

1 hour ago

GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students 

1 hour ago

Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong Campaign denounces “mischievously edited” video blaming Bawumia

2 hours ago

Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line