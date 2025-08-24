GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students 

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that first-year students of Senior High Schools (SHS) are to report to school on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in line with the approved 2025/2026 academic calendar.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the GES said: “The Management of the GES wishes to inform Heads of all Second Cycle Institutions of the 2025/2026 Academic Calendar,” stressing that both Single Track and Transitional Schools will reopen on the same date.

The directive was contained in a letter signed by Mr. Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, Director of the Schools and Instructions Division, and circulated to all regional directors of education. The letter instructed them to ensure the attached calendar is shared with Heads of Second Cycle Institutions and fully implemented.

“By a copy of this letter, Regional Directors are kindly requested to disseminate the attached Academic Calendar to all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions under your jurisdiction and ensure that heads strictly adhere to the calendar to guarantee consistency and smooth implementation across all schools,” the GES said.

Regional directors were further tasked to provide close monitoring and support to Heads of Schools to ensure effective execution of the academic timetable.

Key highlights of the 2025/2026 academic year include:

Opening week for SHS 1: October 18–20, 2025

Reopening week for SHS 3: October 27–29, 2025

Christmas Break: December 20, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Reopening week for SHS 2 (and resumption for SHS 3): January 5–7, 2026

Vacation for SHS 2: March 14 – May 17, 2026

Easter Break: April 1–8, 2026

WASSCE 2026: April 20 – June 20, 2026

The GES also indicated that the “proposed starting date for the 2026/2027 Academic Year is 11th September 2026.”