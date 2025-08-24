Akwatia by-election: Julius Debrah, Ofosu Ampofo, Victor Smith, NDC bigwigs storm Akyem Wenchi to introduce candidate

A high-level delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday paid a courtesy call on the Oseawuo Division of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional State in the Eastern Region.

The delegation, led by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, comprised National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo, former NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Ambassador Victor Smith, and several senior party executives.

Their mission was to formally present Bernard Bediako Baidoo Esq., the party’s parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Akwatia by-election, to Daasebre Dr. Assumadu Nyarko Appiah, Chief of Akyem Wenchi, and the traditional authorities of the area.

The visit formed part of efforts to strengthen relations with traditional leaders and to seek their blessings and counsel as the campaign intensifies.

Meanwhile, political activity in the Akwatia constituency has reached a fever pitch, with major parties accelerating their campaigns ahead of the keenly awaited by-election set for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.