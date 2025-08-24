NPP urged to hold Flagbearer debate ahead of 2026 primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is entering a crucial leadership transition after its defeat in the 2024 general elections, with presidential primaries slated for January 31, 2026.

Against this backdrop, seasoned journalist Kwaku Dawood, popularly known as “President Kaunda” of Winners FM 98.5MHz in Techiman, has appealed to the party’s leadership to introduce a debate series for flagbearer hopefuls. He argued that such an exercise would give delegates a clearer understanding of each candidate’s policies, vision, and leadership qualities.

Dawood stressed that while the NPP’s leading contenders—including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Dr. Bryan Acheampong—have already begun mobilising support, the usual campaign tactics of endorsements, mass rallies, and power shows will not adequately prepare the party for the 2028 elections.

In a conversation with this reporter on Sunday, August 24, 2025, Dawood explained: “A debate amongst flagbearer hopefuls, though novel in intra-party politics, affords the NPP the opportunity to assess the mental acumen, emotional intelligence, and preparedness of the hopefuls to lead the party and country.”

He noted that past internal campaigns have been characterised by accusations and counter-accusations, which risk damaging the party’s unity and image ahead of 2028. To counter this, he urged the leadership to take a bold step: “I recommend that the NPP organises an internal debate for its flagbearer aspirants, thereby enabling the party to make an informed decision on its leader,” he stressed.

Dawood further pointed out that the National Delegates Conference is already one of the NPP’s most significant exercises, and the second should be a presidential debate. Citing his long experience as a political commentator and referencing an Info Analytics survey, he insisted, “I think the presidential debate would be one cardinal exercise that would put the NPP in good stead going into the 2028 elections.”

He suggested that the party could use its founding members or neutral experts to moderate the debates, which would also prepare the eventual flagbearer for possible national debates in the lead-up to the 2028 polls.

“This exercise would provide delegates with the opportunity to elect a credible candidate to lead the party in the 2028 elections. As a seasoned journalist, I can assert unequivocally that this would reduce the personal attacks amongst flagbearer hopefuls going into the elections,” Dawood concluded.

As the NPP looks ahead to the January 2026 primaries, the call for a structured internal debate presents a test of its willingness to embrace reform. The decision could shape whether the party emerges united and prepared to mount a strong comeback in 2028.