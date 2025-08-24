I’ve got absolute confidence that we can win the 2028 polls if we stay united, work hard - Bawumia to NPP

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed strong optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can return to power in 2028 if it rebuilds internal unity and works with discipline and focus.

Addressing the NPP New York 33rd Anniversary celebration on Sunday, August 24, the former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer assured party faithful that victory is within reach if they overcome divisions.

“I have absolute confidence that if we work hard and stay united, we will win 2028. But we need to put our house in order and position the party as the best credible alternative,” he said.

He noted that the task ahead requires discipline in leadership selection, issue-based campaigning, and a renewed commitment to Ghana’s development.

Dr Bawumia revealed that the 2024 election results showed the NPP lost over 2 million votes compared to 2020, mainly due to apathy in its strongholds in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Central and Western Regions.

He stressed that if these regions had turned out in their numbers, the NPP would have retained power. The challenge now, he said, is to energise the base and inspire renewed confidence.

He outlined the attributes needed in the next NPP leader: vision, humility, incorruptibility, steadiness, emotional intelligence, experience, and the ability to unite the party. Above all, he said, the leader must be measured and avoid comments that could damage the NPP’s image or provide material for the NDC to exploit.

Concluding, Dr Bawumia called on all party members to put aside self-interest and place the NPP’s collective mission first.

“If we are fractured, none of us can cross over to lead this party to fulfil its purpose. Unity is the only way forward. With unity and consistency, we can regain the trust of Ghanaians and reclaim power in 2028,” he declared to resounding applause.