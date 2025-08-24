Shatta Wale undergoes spiritual cleansing at Teshie Beach after stolen Lamborghini Urus interrogation

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has performed a spiritual cleansing at Teshie’s Next Door Beach, just days after walking out of the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The ritual, led by the Teshie Gbuglah Mantse, Original Nii Martey Laryea I, was carried out to purify the artiste—born Charles Nii Armah Mensah of any lingering negative energy or spiritual weight following his entanglement in an ongoing international fraud investigation.

Shatta Wale was granted bail on Thursday, August 21, after spending days in EOCO custody over his links to a luxury Lamborghini Urus tied to a $4 million fraud case under investigation by U.S. authorities. His bail, initially set at GHS 10 million, was reduced to GHS 5 million with two sureties. He is also required to report to EOCO three times weekly as part of his bail conditions.

The Lamborghini at the heart of the controversy was tracked to him after being flagged by both the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice. The vehicle had originally been connected to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a prison sentence in the U.S. for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Shatta Wale has insisted he acquired the car innocently, claiming he bought it “off the street” from someone possibly named “ZAK.” However, investigators say the only documentation he has presented is a customs declaration linked directly to Amuah, raising fresh questions about how much he knew at the time of the purchase.

While his legal team continues to battle the case in court, Shatta Wale’s decision to undergo a cleansing ritual is being widely interpreted as a symbolic step to distance himself from the cloud of suspicion and controversy.

So far, neither the artiste nor his representatives have commented publicly on the spiritual exercise or its significance.