ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 24 Aug 2025 Social News

Shatta Wale undergoes spiritual cleansing at Teshie Beach after stolen Lamborghini Urus interrogation

  Sun, 24 Aug 2025
Shatta Wale undergoes spiritual cleansing at Teshie Beach after stolen Lamborghini Urus interrogation

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has performed a spiritual cleansing at Teshie’s Next Door Beach, just days after walking out of the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The ritual, led by the Teshie Gbuglah Mantse, Original Nii Martey Laryea I, was carried out to purify the artiste—born Charles Nii Armah Mensah of any lingering negative energy or spiritual weight following his entanglement in an ongoing international fraud investigation.

Shatta Wale was granted bail on Thursday, August 21, after spending days in EOCO custody over his links to a luxury Lamborghini Urus tied to a $4 million fraud case under investigation by U.S. authorities. His bail, initially set at GHS 10 million, was reduced to GHS 5 million with two sureties. He is also required to report to EOCO three times weekly as part of his bail conditions.

The Lamborghini at the heart of the controversy was tracked to him after being flagged by both the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice. The vehicle had originally been connected to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a prison sentence in the U.S. for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Shatta Wale has insisted he acquired the car innocently, claiming he bought it “off the street” from someone possibly named “ZAK.” However, investigators say the only documentation he has presented is a customs declaration linked directly to Amuah, raising fresh questions about how much he knew at the time of the purchase.

While his legal team continues to battle the case in court, Shatta Wale’s decision to undergo a cleansing ritual is being widely interpreted as a symbolic step to distance himself from the cloud of suspicion and controversy.

So far, neither the artiste nor his representatives have commented publicly on the spiritual exercise or its significance.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe

2 hours ago

NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia

2 hours ago

NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track record — Bawumia NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track rec...

2 hours ago

Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid

2 hours ago

Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies

2 hours ago

2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 

2 hours ago

A/R: Ken Agyapongs wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates GHC 80,000 A/R: Ken Agyapong's wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates ...

2 hours ago

GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students 

2 hours ago

Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong Campaign denounces “mischievously edited” video blaming Bawumia

3 hours ago

Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line