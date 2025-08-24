Bagre Dam to spill two days earlier than scheduled

Authorities in Burkina Faso have brought forward the spillage of the Bagre Dam, moving the exercise from Wednesday, August 27, 2025, to Monday, August 25, 2025, following a sharp and unexpected surge in water levels.

In a statement, SONABEL, the agency responsible for managing both the Bagre and Kompienga dams, said the accelerated decision was unavoidable as rising waters had far outpaced earlier forecasts.

By Saturday, August 23, the Bagre Dam had reached an elevation of 234.27 metres, with its reservoir already 90.24 percent full—just 0.73 metres shy of its maximum retention level.

The Kompienga Dam, meanwhile, recorded 177.90 metres at 79.36 percent capacity, leaving only 2.10 metres before hitting its normal retention limit.

According to SONABEL, the early release of water is intended to avert a dangerous overflow that could threaten both the dam infrastructure and downstream communities.

SONABEL stated:

🚨 Early Opening of Bagré Dam Valves 🚨

“SONABEL informs the coastal populations of the hydroelectric dam of Bagré that, following the heavy rainfall recorded in recent days, the water level of the hold has reached a critical threshold and requires a faster evacuation of the surplus.

“Consequently, SONABEL will open the valves of the dam flood evacuator from Monday, August 25, 2025 from 08 o'clock, instead of Wednesday, August 27, as initially announced.

“SONABEL therefore invites the coastal populations living downstream of the dam to remain vigilant and to take all necessary precautions against the risks of flooding that may result from this measure.

“SONABEL, together at the service of a great ambition!”

The announcement serves as an early warning to communities along the White Volta Basin in both Burkina Faso and Northern Ghana, which often experience flooding following spillage from the Bagré Dam.