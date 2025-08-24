ModernGhana logo
Akwatia: Ghana’s Swing Constituency Set for Bye-Election

Akwatia, a bustling town in the Eastern Region famed for its diamonds, is once again in the spotlight as one of Ghana’s fiercest political battlegrounds. With a by-election scheduled for September 2, 2025, following the death of NPP MP Ernest Yaw Kumi, the constituency has become a litmus test for both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Swing Nature of Akwatia
Unlike many constituencies in the Eastern Region, Akwatia does not reliably line up behind the NPP. Instead, it has alternated between NPP and NDC representation over the past three decades. Akwatia embodies Ghana’s swing politics. Akwatia voters are pragmatic rather than ideological. They swing between the two major parties depending on who they believe can deliver. This is why it’s a constituency no one can take for granted.

Strategic Voting: Catching the President’s Eye

Among Akwatia voters, there is a widespread belief that supporting the ruling party can secure development projects. But paradoxically, others feel that voting opposition forces the government to take notice. Some communities vote for the ruling party to be in the President’s good books. But in swing constituencies like Akwatia, the reverse logic also applies. They may vote for the opposition just to attract attention and resources from the government. This dual logic partly explains why Akwatia’s electoral outcomes are so unpredictable.

The Galamsey Factor
Another complicating factor is illegal mining, or galamsey. With the decline of Ghana Consolidated Diamonds (GCD), many residents turned to small-scale and illegal mining to survive. The government’s high-profile fight against galamsey, involving military taskforces, equipment seizures, and arrests has unsettled sections of Akwatia’s youth. For many in the mining areas, “galamsey is not just an environmental issue, but an economic lifeline”, according to many experts. Any crackdown by government threatens the livelihoods of families. That anger can easily translate into protest votes at the ballot box.

A Contest with National Implications

The September 2 by-election pits NPP’s Solomon Kwame Asumadu against NDC’s Bernard Bediako Baidoo, with polls suggesting a close race. In Ghana’s political imagination, Akwatia is more than just a constituency; it is a barometer of national mood. Its voters are pragmatic, balancing the lure of government attention with resentment over policies such as anti-galamsey crackdowns. Whether the NPP retains the seat or the NDC reclaims it, the outcome will echo far beyond Akwatia’s diamond-rich soil, shaping perceptions of party strength as the nation looks toward the 2028 general elections.

Discerning Ghanaians are watching. Are we going to witness an en core of the nasty turn of events at Ablekuma? Or we are going to see a peaceful process which gives the NDC the clear two-thirds majority they so much need? And will attainment of that goal be useful, other than humiliating the NPP further?

For many, Akwatia will set the tone for subsequent bye-elections, and possibly, the 2028 polls. It is therefore the prayer of many a Ghanaian that the rowdy observers from both the NPP and NDC are not allowed in Akwatia. Those who go stirring trouble end up creating doubts about the outcome of elections. Credible polls are usually without any threats or intimidation, as well as any election malpractices --- impersonation, stealing of ballot boxes, altering figures on pink sheets, etc.

For my part, I wish both the NDC and NPP well. May you choose the candidate people of Akwatia want. And may your choice at the end of the day be the best for everybody, including the Motherland.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

