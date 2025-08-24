ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 24 Aug 2025 Feature Article

2030 we'll be able to grow up looking younger than our chronological age in other words

if people could appear or even become biologically younger than they actually are.
Scientific & Technological Outlook by 2030Scientific & Technological Outlook by 2030

Gene Editing & Epigenetic Reprogramming.

There are promising developments, particularly in animal models:

CRISPR-based gene editing has enabled suppression of pro-aging genes (like KAT7) in mice, resulting in a 30% extension of health span .

Activation of Yamanaka factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, c‑Myc) has reversed age-related decline in tissues like muscles, retina, and brain in animal studies.

Early-phase human applications such as editing Alzheimer's-risk genes (APOE4 → APOE2) are under development, with Phase I showing reduction in amyloid markers and Phase II expected by 2026.

Senolytics & Regenerative Therapies.
Senolytics are drugs designed to eliminate senescent (“zombie”) cells. Research shows they're progressing toward early human trials.

The market for these therapies is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2030, signaling robust investment and momentum.

Broader anti-senescence therapies, across gene therapy and immunomodulation, could push the total market to over $44 billion by 2030.

Metabolic & Natural Compound Interventions

NMN (an NAD+ precursor) in trials has boosted NAD+ levels by 60% and improved muscle strength by 35% in Singapore.

Rapamycin (or sirolimus) has shown immune rejuvenation in elderly subjects and may reduce cancer risk; FDA submissions are expected around 2026.

The overall anti-aging market including cosmetics, supplements, and treatments is projected to double by 2030, reaching between $120 billion to $422 billion, depending on estimates.

AI, Regenerative Medicine, Nanotech & Organ Repair

AI-driven drug discovery and personalized therapies are accelerating breakthroughs, from aging biomarkers to diagnostic tools.

Regenerative medicine like stem cell therapies, 3D bioprinting of organs (e.g., pancreatic islets), and CAR‑T senolytic treatments is expected to dramatically expand, with the market projected over $150 billion by 2030.

Early visions of nanotechnology-based rejuvenation e.g., nanobots repairing DNA or clearing senescent cells are more speculative, with realistic deployment expected in the 2030s rather than by 2030.

Longevity Escape Velocity (LEV)
Futurists like Ray Kurzweil and Aubrey de Grey propose that around 2029–2035, we might hit “longevity escape velocity” meaning lifespan extensions progress faster than time passes .

So while 2030 could be the threshold of dramatic change, truly sustained rejuvenation still lies a few years beyond.

Summary
Will We Look Younger Than Our Age by 2030?
Not universally, but increasingly so.
We are likely to see targeted breakthroughs: individuals may slow or reverse specific signs of aging through gene editing, senolytics, regenerative therapies, and metabolic treatments.

The commercial landscape and preclinical data are moving fast, positioning 2030 as a pivotal year but widespread, full-body rejuvenation remains beyond reach.

What Might 2030 Look Like?
Clinical interventions targeting specific organs or systems (e.g., muscle strength, cognition, skin aging) will be available to early adopters.

Anti-aging pharmaceuticals and supplements (like NMN, rapamycin) will be more refined and widely accessible.

Regenerative medicine may offer partial solutions a new skin treatment here, an organ repair there.

Nanotech and systemic reversal still loom on the more distant horizons.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical/Science communicator
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 19 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Tekonline | 8/24/2025 1:49:11 PM

So accurate. In fact many are already available: the senolytics and the NAD boosters. My mom in Takoradi was on NR (nicotinamide riboside) for ten years until her passing at age 97.

Comments1

Author's articles (19)

More

Top Stories

22 hours ago

Malik Basintale NDC wasted 30-year-old Malik Basintale’s true talent – Vormawor

22 hours ago

Its a devilish business — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mining "It's a devilish business" — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mi...

22 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu Haruna Iddrisu pays GH¢188,000 fees for 47 medical students in honour of late Mu...

23 hours ago

“GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPPs bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare “GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPP's bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare

23 hours ago

Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing after 10years — NPA to public Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressur...

23 hours ago

Dont repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public Don't repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public

23 hours ago

Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professionalism Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professiona...

23 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku Akufo-Addo–Bawumia gov’t left Agriculture ministry in heavy GHS9billion debt – E...

23 hours ago

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter receiving his nomination forms at the party office in Tamale Haruna Iddrisu’s boy enters Tamale Central seat race

23 hours ago

Illegal mining site in Ghana CPP writes to Agric Minister on bold alternatives to wean youth off illegal mini...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line