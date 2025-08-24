NPP lost 2024 election because of bad economy, haircut, national cathedral; not SSNIT-Rock City deal – Razak Kojo Opoku

Political analyst and Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has rejected claims that the controversial SSNIT-Rock City hotel partnership was a key factor in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) electoral loss in 2024.

Dr. Opoku argued that the party’s defeat was instead driven by deep economic challenges, including the rapid depreciation of the cedi, persistent inflation, the unpopular Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), and the rising cost of living.

He insisted that “the genuine intentions” of Rock City Hotel, owned by former Food and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, to partner with SSNIT in managing its hotels, could not reasonably be blamed for the party’s downfall.

Backing his argument, Dr. Opoku referenced comments by former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who in April 2025 listed the major reasons for the NPP’s defeat. These included the E-Levy, the DDEP and its impact on ordinary citizens, rising fuel prices and cost of living, unpaid salaries of NABCO trainees and school feeding caterers, the $58 million National Cathedral controversy, and perceptions of arrogance in government.

Beyond Bawumia’s own assessment, Dr. Opoku highlighted other damaging factors such as the steep depreciation of the cedi from GHS4 to GHS17 per dollar, high interest rates, illegal mining, strained relations with the media, and broken infrastructure promises in the Ashanti Region.

Turning to the Rock City deal itself, Dr. Opoku stressed that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are fully legal, pointing to the Public-Private Partnership Act, 2020 (Act 1039), which Parliament passed to regulate such agreements. He noted that SSNIT had followed due process by advertising internationally and shortlisting companies through competitive tender, with Rock City emerging as the top bidder after rigorous technical and financial evaluation.

The transaction, however, stalled after a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), which triggered Rock City’s withdrawal. According to Dr. Opoku, this decision was influenced by politically motivated attacks on Bryan Acheampong.

He further recalled past hotel partnerships involving foreign investors that never attracted such controversy, including the redevelopment of the Ambassador Hotel by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal in 2006, GLAHCO’s takeover of Kumasi City and Accra City Hotels in 2008, and the Rawlings-era sale of more than 60 state enterprises to private entities.

“Why then should Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City, after going through all the prescribed procurement processes, be treated differently?” Dr. Opoku asked.

He concluded that the NPP’s defeat in 2024 was the product of economic mismanagement and policy blunders, not the Rock City partnership, stressing that Acheampong’s plans to invest in SSNIT hotels through a PPP “can never be considered” a major factor in the party’s electoral downfall.