2025 BECE: 895 cancelled, 1,333 results withheld

  Sun, 24 Aug 2025
SUN, 24 AUG 2025

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates.

In a statement issued on August 23, 2025, WAEC confirmed that the results have been sent to schools through Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education. Candidates can also access their results online via the Council’s official website, www.waecgh.org.

This year’s examination registered 603,328 candidates, made up of 297,250 boys and 306,078 girls from 20,395 schools nationwide. The exams were conducted at 2,237 centres, with 2,526 candidates absent. The cohort also included 72 visually impaired, 239 hearing impaired and 161 others who received special accommodations.

WAEC noted that investigations into examination irregularities and script marking led to sanctions approved by the 36th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee. These include:

  • Subject results of 718 candidates cancelled

  • Entire results of 177 candidates cancelled

  • Subject results of 1,240 candidates withheld

  • Entire results of 93 candidates withheld

In all, 895 results were cancelled while 1,333 remain withheld. Additionally, subject results from 119 schools were cancelled and results from 87 schools placed under further investigation. A final decision on withheld results will be announced by September 6, 2025.

Candidates whose results were cancelled or withheld are advised to visit https://irreg.waec.org or use the “withheld/cancelled results” option on the WAEC homepage for details and guidance. School heads can also access this information with their official logins.

WAEC cautioned students and parents against fraudsters who claim they can upgrade results for a fee, stressing that its results are “secure, tamper-proof, and verifiable.”

The Council also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, security agencies, school heads, invigilators, examiners and other stakeholders for their role in the successful conduct of the 2025 BECE and the release of results.

