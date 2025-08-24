“You can’t treat severe acne without knowing the triggers” – Dr Kofi Brifo

Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, a Consultant Dermatologist and a member of the International Society of Dermatologists (ISD) has said even though acne has long been dismissed as a teenage nuisance, for many people it is a recurring and life-altering condition.

According to Dr Brifo, the secret to breaking the cycle lies not just in the treatment, but in understanding what sets acne off in the first place.

In an exclusive interview with Modern Ghana News, Dr Brifo, who also serves as the Resident Dermatologist at Osu Rabito Clinic, with over seven years of clinical experience and advanced training in dermatopathology, explained that recurrence remains one of the greatest challenges in acne management.

“The biggest mistake I see is patients being treated repeatedly for acne without anyone asking what’s actually fuelling it,” he said. “If you don’t address the trigger, the acne almost always comes back,” he stated.

He noted that acne is a complex inflammatory disease involving excess oil production, blocked pores, bacterial overgrowth, and skin inflammation. “Yet these processes are often worsened or sustained by external factors.”

The Resident Dermatologist at Osu Rabito Clinic identified some of the common culprits as hormonal shifts such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or menstrual fluctuations.

He also identified everyday habits including stress, poor sleep, and high-glycaemic diets; topical skincare – especially heavy or comedogenic creams that block pores; and medications like corticosteroids and anabolic steroids as some of the common culprits.

Dr Brifo noted that, “One of my patients had been through multiple courses of isotretinoin, which is the strongest treatment we have. But the acne kept returning because she was unknowingly using cosmetic products that clogged her pores. Once we removed the trigger, her skin finally stabilised.”

He, therefore, advocates for a precision-based approach to acne care: “This means not just prescribing medication but also carrying out investigations, identifying hormonal or lifestyle drivers, and tailoring treatment to each patient.”

“Education is key,” he stressed. “Patients need to know that acne is not random — it often has a trigger. Once you understand and remove that trigger, treatment becomes more effective and results last longer.”

Dr Brifo cautions “Do not treat severe acne if you do not know its triggers. You’re setting yourself and the patient up for failure. The long-term solution comes only when you treat both the acne and the cause behind it.”

As conversations around skin health continue to grow, Dr. Brifo’s approach offers a hopeful shift: moving acne management beyond quick fixes, towards a holistic model that promises real and lasting results.