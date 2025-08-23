ModernGhana logo
Elevating colleges useless if students still go hungry – Haruna Iddrisu

  Sat, 23 Aug 2025
Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu
SAT, 23 AUG 2025
Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu

Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged a national conversation on the challenges facing students in colleges of education.

Speaking at the inauguration of the councils of colleges of education in Accra (Aug 21), he noted:

“We cannot elevate colleges and still have issues with feeding students.

“If first-year students are already covered by the ‘No Fees Stress’ policy while also receiving allowances of 400–500 cedis, we risk duplication.”

The Minister praised the ‘No Fees Stress’ initiative as “one of President Mahama’s most impactful policies” and suggested funding it with oil revenue, alongside setting up a scholarship and bursary authority to strengthen Ghana’s human capital development.

-mynewsgh

