We need US support to bring Ofori-Atta to Ghana to account – Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has warned that efforts to extradite former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta back to Ghana may prove complex, but he insists the country must not relent in its pursuit of justice.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, August 23, Kpebu stressed the importance of accountability while highlighting the potential hurdles ahead.

“Extradition processes can be very complicated. We are hoping that the American government will cooperate with us because we really need him to come down and account to Ghanaians,” he stated.

Kpebu’s caution follows the decision by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to officially declare Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice. The OSP explained that the former minister had consistently ignored multiple summons to appear in person for questioning.

Having exhausted local remedies, the OSP has now turned to international channels, formally petitioning INTERPOL to issue a red notice that would pave the way for his arrest and potential extradition.