NDC wasted 30-year-old Malik Basintale’s true talent – Vormawor

  Sat, 23 Aug 2025
Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has sharply criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for appointing Malik Basintale to a government bureaucratic role, calling it “one of the least strategic decisions” the party has ever made.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor argued that Basintale’s greatest strength lies in grassroots mobilisation and his ability to emotionally connect with young people, not in administrative office work.

“Malik has been a revelation, particularly in the run-up to the elections. He has great street credibility with mobilising enthusiasm,” Barker-Vormawor wrote. “Politics is emotions—emotional connection and constant high-energy engagement. Government must never step off the ladder of massive civic mobilisation.”

He insisted that rather than being confined to office duties, Basintale should have been deployed across the country as a full-time organiser to rally the youth behind government programmes.

“Malik sits in Accra sorting between Zoomlion contracts and per diem allowances. His true talent wasted; shelved to be deployed just a few months to elections, when it is too late,” he lamented.

According to Barker-Vormawor, sustained mobilisation could have built Basintale into a national figure with “Jerry Rawlings-esque” charisma—something he believes the NDC desperately needs. He admitted that some within the party might view that as a threat, but urged the leadership to take a long-term view.

“A barely 30-year-old young man supported to build massive enthusiasm for the party is a long-term win. So it allows him to build a platform for presidency? And so what? Think long-term,” he argued.

Drawing comparisons with the Convention People’s Party (CPP) under Kwame Nkrumah, Barker-Vormawor said the NDC has abandoned the kind of mass mobilisation that once defined Ghanaian politics.

“The CPP never stopped mobilising. They defined high-energy politics. This is why they won elections by a landslide always,” he wrote.

He concluded by urging the NDC leadership to take Basintale back to the grassroots and give him the resources needed to keep young people energised.

“You are free to disagree. New and brave ideas only appeal when you are in opposition, not in Government anyway!” Barker-Vormawor added.

NDC wasted 30-year-old Malik Basintale's true talent – Vormawor

