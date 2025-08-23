Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing after 10years — NPA to public

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned the public to submit all LPG cylinders that have been in use for ten years or more to certified manufacturing companies for requalification and pressure testing.

The Authority says this measure is necessary to prevent accidents caused by hidden corrosion and structural weakness in old cylinders.

As part of its intensified nationwide LPG safety campaign, the NPA explained that repainting or respraying worn-out cylinders is not enough to guarantee safety. Officials stressed that while a cylinder may look new on the outside, it could be severely corroded on the inside, posing a serious danger to users.

Ing. Johnson Gbagbo Jnr, Supervisor for Gas at the NPA, underscored the importance of the directive, warning against the dangerous practice of repainting cylinders.

“The truth of the matter is that we only see what is happening on the outside, but corrosion could also be occurring inside the cylinder, where it is not visible,” he explained. “That is why, after ten years of use, cylinders must be taken to a certified cylinder manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing. Thankfully, we currently have four of such companies in Ghana.”

He said the NPA’s Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) was introduced to address this problem. “Only safe, certified, and well-maintained cylinders will be circulated under the CRM, which will cure the issue of painting cylinders that only masks internal problems,” he noted.

The rest of the campaign in Sunyani engaged students, market traders, and trainee healthcare professionals, focusing on safe handling, proper storage, and quick-response measures during suspected leaks or fires.