"It's a devilish business" — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mining

The Catholic Archbishop of Accra has urged President John Mahama to use his executive powers to bring an end to illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie described galamsey as a “devilish business” that continues to destroy human lives, farmlands and water bodies across the country.

The Archbishop made the call in a homily during a Eucharistic celebration to mark the Feast of the Assumption of Mary at the Christ the King Parish in Accra.

Most Rev. Bonaventure said the rising number of deaths linked to the practice required urgent and decisive intervention from the highest office.

He recalled that as far back as the 1980s, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference had actively campaigned against galamsey through peaceful marches and public advocacy.

“Sadly, our persistent voices seemed to have fallen on deaf ears, as the practice continues with devastating consequences,” he said.

Most Rev. Bonaventure stressed that while mining could contribute meaningfully to national development if done responsibly, the current scale of illegal mining was unsustainable and posed a direct threat to future generations.

“We are pleading with the President to act. Enough lives have been lost, and the time has come to stop this destructive practice once and for all,” he added.

Galamsey has been widely blamed for polluting major rivers such as the Pra, Ankobra and Offin, which serve as vital sources of drinking water for millions.

Farmers in several affected regions have also reported losing farmlands to irresponsible mining activity.

Although various governments have launched anti-galamsey campaigns, including the deployment of the military-led Operation Vanguard, the results have been limited, with the activity persisting despite arrests and equipment seizures.

The Church's call adds to ongoing appeals from civil society groups, traditional authorities and environmental advocates for stricter law enforcement and the promotion of alternative livelihoods for the youth.

On August 6, eight individuals – including senior government officials and military personnel – died in a helicopter crash while on a mission to launch a new initiative against illegal mining in the Adansi Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region.

