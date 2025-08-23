ModernGhana logo
Pastor urges youth to be self-disciplined, control appetite for worldly pleasures

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
SAT, 23 AUG 2025

A Minister of God has urged Christian youth to remain self-disciplined and control their appetite for worldly desires.

Pastor Francis Kodom, the Agbozokrom Location Pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) in the Sunyani Municipality, gave the advice when speaking at the 2025 Youth Success Camp of the church.

Hundreds of young people from various locations within the church are attending the Camp, which is underway at Ayakomaso, near Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Besides spiritual their development, the participants would be taken through topics like “time management”, “living in the digital world”, “Respect for elders”, as well as quizzes, debates and talent hunt in the four-day camp, on the theme “Success bonanza: champions in the making.”

Pastor Kodom told the young people that without self-control and discipline, they make regretful decisions in life, saying “without self-control you will be useless in life.”

He noted that indulging in worldliness and the attendant affections and amusement would only ruin the future of young people, and urged them to also use social media for productive activities.

Speaking on the topic “time management”, Pastor Kodom noted that disrespect for time remained the bane of personal and national developments, and urged the young people to respect time and plan their schedules well.

He said: “In fact if you want to succeed, manage your time well and avoid bad influences, as you concentrate and read your books and your Bible.”

Pastor Kodom urged them to also endeavour to live righteously, walk circumspectly, redeem their time and press forward to achieve high spiritual and academic laurels, urging them to “remain managers of themselves to be overcomers and champions in life.”

