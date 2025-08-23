ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Confessions of the Galamsey Promoters and the Ballot Snatchers - Part 3

Feature Article Mr. Johnson The Mosquito Asiedu-Nketia and Farouk Al-Wahab
SAT, 23 AUG 2025
Mr. Johnson 'The Mosquito' Asiedu-Nketia and Farouk Al-Wahab

We prefer to envisage the rather morally and philosophically preposterous attempt by the National Chairman of Ghana’s ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, to blame the August 6, 2025 unspeakably horrific Chinese-made Z-9 Helicopter Crash that incinerated all the 8 passengers and the crew on board that ill-fated flight from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), in the nation’s capital of Accra, to the Mahama-shuttered Obuasi-based Asante Goldfields Corporation (AGC), later reactivated by former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, within the rhetorical context of the age-old Akan maxim which says that: “The dead are invariably guilty of the causes of their own deaths,” a loose translation of the Akan original of “E/Funu Di Fכ.”

You see, if the dead were not, indeed, irredeemably guilty of the causes of their own deaths, Chairman Asiedu-Nketia would not have so glibly and cavalierly and morbidly and cheaply, as well, to be certain, attempted to impute the deaths of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, at the time of his death the Mahama-appointed Defense Minister, and Party First National Vice-Chairman, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, to the “Inscrutable” and perhaps even the auspicious act of “Divine Providence” a la Kwame Gonja Speak.

The manner of the deaths of the foregoing National Democratic Congress’ stalwarts was, to say and observe the least, unspeakably catastrophic and traumatic enough. But for “The Mosquito General” to have apparently patted himself on the back and cathartically congratulated himself for having so dramatically escaped the sort of death that New York City residents are fond of saying, to wit, “The kind of death that nobody would wish upon even their bitterest of enemies,” beggars the kind of Palestinian Holocaust presently raging all across the Gaza Strip, so-called, and parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank of the Jordan River, I suppose, by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led Likud Coalition government, with the staunch and the brazen backing of the Trump-led US Republican Party Leadership.

On the latter count, though, the Democratic Party has not been any significantly different from the President Donald “Finish The Job” Trump-led government of the Republican Party. At any rate, the reaction of “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia gives any studious and critically thinking observer an uncanny insight into what, by the lights of Messrs. Mahama and Asiedu-Nketia, may very well unarguably constitute the coldly calculated martyrdom of the “Z-9-8,” as it were.

Which is also to categorically and unreservedly reject the very bizarre and heretically verboten idea that, somehow, in being all-too-avoidably led to their early-morning deaths like sheep proverbially and literally led to the slaughterhouse, the “Z-9-8” had actually performed a yeomanly and a heroic duty to both the political and the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress, as well as a morally unqualified service to the nation, that is, Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana because, somehow, Chairman Asiedu-Nketia and President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama have escaped dearly paying for their wanton destruction of the country and their unpardonable exploitation and indescribable impoverishment of Ghanaians by way of what Americans call “The Ultimate Sacrifice.”

Maybe somebody more levelheaded and intellectually sober ought to inform “The Mosquito General” not to be too chuckleheadedly jubilant about the “Wheel-of-Human-Mortality,” in pretty much the same manner that the globally famous and the immortalized Bard-of-Avon, England, “WS,” wrote about the “Existential Lottery” that is the inescapable lot of humanity. Even so, the one thing that especially captured my imagination and interest by no small measure was the at once caustic and poignant observation of popular Ghanaian political analyst Farouk Al-Wahab, who described the National-Flag-Draped Caskets of what was purported to be the mortal remains of the “Z-9-8” Sacrificial Lambs to be “optically and scandalously obscene.”

Very likely, as Brother Farouk Al-Wahab painfully and bitterly put it, the 8 caskets returned to Jubilee House, that is, the Mahama Presidential Edifice, could just as well have contained the charred bones of sheep, goats and gazelles or antelopes, and for the simple reason that absolutely no forensic scientists had been immediately dispatched to the site of the carnage to conduct any DNA analysis/-ses of whatever charred remains of the victims that may have been retrieved or recovered from the crash site. Brother Farouk Al-Wahab did not use the exact same words in the preceding narrative, but Yours Truly is unarguably certain that the foregoing interpretation effectively captures what the vanguard and veteran observer of Ghana’s Fourth Republican Political Terrain meant to the last comma and full-stop.

Another equally lambent-witted critic whose name I cannot readily recall, also alluded to the fact that if the Mahama regime and its predecessors had accounted for their leadership and stewardship responsibly, it is highly unlikely that the Omane-Boamah Gang of veritable “Galamsey Promoters” would not have had to fly the diddly distance of 140 miles in what clearly appeared to be very low-visibility weather in what ended up as a virtual “crematorium-copter.” According to our understandably livid and verbally blistering Tik-Toc critic, our politicians have become hermetically and almost pathologically fixated on fleecing overburdened Ghanaian civil and public servants and taxpayers so much such that they had completely lost touch with the deplorable condition and the state of abject disrepair of the overwhelming majority of the country’s roadways and highways.

Consequently, it was about time that some of these corrupt and self-serving leaders got brought down to Earth from their airships and vehicles to experience a little bit of the perennial danger and discomfort of what most Ghanaian citizens and travelers endure on a daily basis. Our hope here, however, is that at least a couple of the diarrheal and the promiscuous jetset likes of garrulous and morally self-righteous Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Ghana’s Foreign Minister and the Bosom-Anti-Judicial-Scofflaw Buddy of the late Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, and My Dear Friend the Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, have sobered up and are sitting up and paying studious attention to the needs and the aspirations of Ghanaian citizens. God-Allah Bless Us All, Countrymen and Countrywomen.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2025

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

The author was part of the "socially revolutionary" team of undergraduate journalists at City College of New York (CCNY) of the City University of New York (CUNY), who won First-Prize certificates for Best Community Reporting from the Columbia University School of Journalism, for three consecutive years, from 1988 to 1990.

Born April 8, 1963, in Ghana; naturalized U.S. citizen; son of Kwame (an educator) and Dorothy (maiden name, Sintim) Okoampa-Ahoofe; children: Abena Aninwaa, Kwame III. Ethnicity: "African." Education: City College of the City University of New York, B.A. (summa cum laude), 1990; Temple University, M.A., 1993, Ph.D., 1998. Politics: Independent. Religion: "Christian—Ecumenist." Hobbies and other interests: Political philosophy.

CAREER: Ghana National Cultural Center, Kumasi, poet, 1979–84; Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, worked as instructor in English; Technical Career Institutes, New York, NY, instructor in English, 1991–94; Indiana State University, Terre Haute, instructor in history, 1994–95; Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, member of English faculty. Participant in World Bank African "Brain-Gain" pilot project.

MEMBER: Modern Language Association of America, National Council of Teachers of English, African Studies Association, Community College Humanities Association.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.Column: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (7238)

More

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku Akufo-Addo–Bawumia gov’t left Agriculture ministry in heavy GHS9billion debt – E...

22 minutes ago

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter receiving his nomination forms at the party office in Tamale Haruna Iddrisu’s boy enters Tamale Central seat race

22 minutes ago

Illegal mining site in Ghana CPP writes to Agric Minister on bold alternatives to wean youth off illegal mini...

22 minutes ago

Sam George explains suspension of crackdown on unlicensed delivery riders Sam George explains suspension of crackdown on unlicensed delivery riders

22 minutes ago

Ridge Hospital Nurse sues Ralph Saint Williams for GHS 7 Million over assault, defamation ​​​​​​​Ridge Hospital Nurse sues Ralph Saint Williams for GHS 7 Million over ass...

17 hours ago

Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

17 hours ago

You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators

17 hours ago

Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols

17 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale YEA Boss to triple allowances for sanitation module beneficiaries under new wast...

17 hours ago

PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare PAC orders refund of over GH¢17,000 disability allowance paid to able-bodied tea...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line