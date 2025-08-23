Confessions of the Galamsey Promoters and the Ballot Snatchers - Part 3

We prefer to envisage the rather morally and philosophically preposterous attempt by the National Chairman of Ghana’s ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, to blame the August 6, 2025 unspeakably horrific Chinese-made Z-9 Helicopter Crash that incinerated all the 8 passengers and the crew on board that ill-fated flight from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), in the nation’s capital of Accra, to the Mahama-shuttered Obuasi-based Asante Goldfields Corporation (AGC), later reactivated by former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, within the rhetorical context of the age-old Akan maxim which says that: “The dead are invariably guilty of the causes of their own deaths,” a loose translation of the Akan original of “E/Funu Di Fכ.”

You see, if the dead were not, indeed, irredeemably guilty of the causes of their own deaths, Chairman Asiedu-Nketia would not have so glibly and cavalierly and morbidly and cheaply, as well, to be certain, attempted to impute the deaths of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, at the time of his death the Mahama-appointed Defense Minister, and Party First National Vice-Chairman, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, to the “Inscrutable” and perhaps even the auspicious act of “Divine Providence” a la Kwame Gonja Speak.

The manner of the deaths of the foregoing National Democratic Congress’ stalwarts was, to say and observe the least, unspeakably catastrophic and traumatic enough. But for “The Mosquito General” to have apparently patted himself on the back and cathartically congratulated himself for having so dramatically escaped the sort of death that New York City residents are fond of saying, to wit, “The kind of death that nobody would wish upon even their bitterest of enemies,” beggars the kind of Palestinian Holocaust presently raging all across the Gaza Strip, so-called, and parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank of the Jordan River, I suppose, by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led Likud Coalition government, with the staunch and the brazen backing of the Trump-led US Republican Party Leadership.

On the latter count, though, the Democratic Party has not been any significantly different from the President Donald “Finish The Job” Trump-led government of the Republican Party. At any rate, the reaction of “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia gives any studious and critically thinking observer an uncanny insight into what, by the lights of Messrs. Mahama and Asiedu-Nketia, may very well unarguably constitute the coldly calculated martyrdom of the “Z-9-8,” as it were.

Which is also to categorically and unreservedly reject the very bizarre and heretically verboten idea that, somehow, in being all-too-avoidably led to their early-morning deaths like sheep proverbially and literally led to the slaughterhouse, the “Z-9-8” had actually performed a yeomanly and a heroic duty to both the political and the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress, as well as a morally unqualified service to the nation, that is, Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana because, somehow, Chairman Asiedu-Nketia and President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama have escaped dearly paying for their wanton destruction of the country and their unpardonable exploitation and indescribable impoverishment of Ghanaians by way of what Americans call “The Ultimate Sacrifice.”

Maybe somebody more levelheaded and intellectually sober ought to inform “The Mosquito General” not to be too chuckleheadedly jubilant about the “Wheel-of-Human-Mortality,” in pretty much the same manner that the globally famous and the immortalized Bard-of-Avon, England, “WS,” wrote about the “Existential Lottery” that is the inescapable lot of humanity. Even so, the one thing that especially captured my imagination and interest by no small measure was the at once caustic and poignant observation of popular Ghanaian political analyst Farouk Al-Wahab, who described the National-Flag-Draped Caskets of what was purported to be the mortal remains of the “Z-9-8” Sacrificial Lambs to be “optically and scandalously obscene.”

Very likely, as Brother Farouk Al-Wahab painfully and bitterly put it, the 8 caskets returned to Jubilee House, that is, the Mahama Presidential Edifice, could just as well have contained the charred bones of sheep, goats and gazelles or antelopes, and for the simple reason that absolutely no forensic scientists had been immediately dispatched to the site of the carnage to conduct any DNA analysis/-ses of whatever charred remains of the victims that may have been retrieved or recovered from the crash site. Brother Farouk Al-Wahab did not use the exact same words in the preceding narrative, but Yours Truly is unarguably certain that the foregoing interpretation effectively captures what the vanguard and veteran observer of Ghana’s Fourth Republican Political Terrain meant to the last comma and full-stop.

Another equally lambent-witted critic whose name I cannot readily recall, also alluded to the fact that if the Mahama regime and its predecessors had accounted for their leadership and stewardship responsibly, it is highly unlikely that the Omane-Boamah Gang of veritable “Galamsey Promoters” would not have had to fly the diddly distance of 140 miles in what clearly appeared to be very low-visibility weather in what ended up as a virtual “crematorium-copter.” According to our understandably livid and verbally blistering Tik-Toc critic, our politicians have become hermetically and almost pathologically fixated on fleecing overburdened Ghanaian civil and public servants and taxpayers so much such that they had completely lost touch with the deplorable condition and the state of abject disrepair of the overwhelming majority of the country’s roadways and highways.

Consequently, it was about time that some of these corrupt and self-serving leaders got brought down to Earth from their airships and vehicles to experience a little bit of the perennial danger and discomfort of what most Ghanaian citizens and travelers endure on a daily basis. Our hope here, however, is that at least a couple of the diarrheal and the promiscuous jetset likes of garrulous and morally self-righteous Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Ghana’s Foreign Minister and the Bosom-Anti-Judicial-Scofflaw Buddy of the late Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, and My Dear Friend the Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, have sobered up and are sitting up and paying studious attention to the needs and the aspirations of Ghanaian citizens. God-Allah Bless Us All, Countrymen and Countrywomen.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

