Why Comprehensive Insurance in Ghana Doesn’t Mean Buying You a New Vehicle - Ebenezer Forson

In Ghana, many motorists—both commercial and private—walk into insurance offices with one misconception: that purchasing a comprehensive insurance policy automatically guarantees them a brand-new car in the event of an accident. This belief, though widely held, is fundamentally flawed.

In a recent editorial sit-down with Samuel Kwame Boadu , SKB Journal and Ebenezer Forson (Branch Manager of Priority Insurance Co. Ltd) at Sefwi, the discussion dissected this myth, explored the true benefits of comprehensive insurance, and drew sharp distinctions between comprehensive and third-party policies in Ghana’s auto insurance space.

The Misconception: “A New Car After Every Accident”

“When people hear ‘comprehensive,’ they think it is limitless—like an automatic replacement policy. But insurance doesn’t work like that,” Forson emphasized.

The Ghanaian public often assumes that the premium they pay is a “purchase price” for future vehicles. This mindset has fueled distrust between motorists and insurers whenever claims are settled with repair costs instead of vehicle replacements.

The reality? Comprehensive insurance covers financial losses due to damage, theft, or accidents—but it doesn’t function as a car dealership. The insurer compensates based on the value of the insured vehicle at the time of the loss, not a new market purchase.

Comprehensive vs. Third-Party: The Ghanaian Context

Forson clarified that one of the key challenges is poor public education about the distinction between third-party and comprehensive insurance.

Third-Party Insurance: Covers damages or injuries you cause to other people, their vehicles, or property. It’s the minimum required by law in Ghana.

Comprehensive Insurance: Extends beyond third-party coverage to protect your own vehicle against risks such as theft, fire, or accident damage.

“The word ‘comprehensive’ is not a magic wand—it is simply broader protection. It means peace of mind, not brand-new replacement,” Forson explained.

For Commercial Drivers: Why Comprehensive Matters

In Ghana’s bustling transport sector, commercial drivers often opt for third-party insurance due to cost. But Forson warned that this short-term saving can become a financial disaster after accidents.

Imagine a trotro (minibus) that collides in Accra’s traffic. With third-party insurance, the driver must shoulder the repair or replacement of his own vehicle. But with comprehensive insurance, his own asset—the lifeline of his livelihood—is protected.

“For commercial vehicles, comprehensive insurance is not a luxury; it’s risk management,” Samuel Kwame Boadu remarked.

For Private Vehicle Owners: Understanding Value

Private vehicle owners often focus on the cost of premiums rather than the long-term benefits. Forson explained that insurers use the insured value of the car to calculate claims—not the wishful expectation of a “new car policy.”

If your 2019 Toyota Corolla is written off in an accident, the compensation reflects its 2025 market value, not the cost of a 2025 Corolla. This prevents inflationary abuse while ensuring fairness.

The True Benefits of Comprehensive Insurance in Ghana

Protection against theft and fire – Your car remains secured against unforeseen losses.

Coverage for own vehicle damages – Not just the other party’s.

Peace of mind for both private and commercial drivers – Essential in Ghana’s unpredictable road environment.

Legal and financial protection – Avoid lawsuits, disputes, or out-of-pocket liabilities.

“When an accident happens, insurance is not about buying a new car—it’s about protecting your financial stability,” Forson noted.

The editorial discussion made one thing clear: comprehensive insurance in Ghana is not about luxury, but about responsible risk management. Both private car owners in East Legon and commercial drivers in Sefwi or Kumasi must rethink their understanding of premiums and benefits.

As Forson summed it up:

“Insurance is a shield, not a store. If Ghanaians understood this, trust in the industry would grow, and more lives and livelihoods would be secured.”

