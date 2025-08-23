Haruna Iddrisu’s boy enters Tamale Central seat race

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter, one of the aids of the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has officially picked his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming Tamale Central Parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Tamale Central Constituency seat became vacant following the tragic death of the former Member of Parliament, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who was one of the victims of the Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash near Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region.

The NDC has opened nominations to find a replacement for the party in the Tamale Central constituency.

The party has indicated that members can pick nomination forms from the party's regional office from August 22, 2025, to August 24, 2025.

After picking up his nomination forms, Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter, assured of his commitment to serving the people of Tamale Central and continuing the legacy of the late MP, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

“I am ready to serve the people of the Tamale Central constituency. I believe that after picking this form, the late Dr. Murtala will be smiling in his grave, knowing that his brother and mentee are taking this first step towards victory. I am confident that the grassroots will be pleased,” he stated.

Dr. Fiter assured that he would conduct a clean campaign, adhering to the party's rules and regulations before, during, and after the election.

He urged delegates to vote for a candidate who is connected with the community and someone who can retain the Tamale Central seat for the party to continue with the reset agenda of the party.

“Vote for a grassroots candidate, someone who can effectively do the job and continue the legacy of the late Dr. Murtala,” he urged delegates.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC, in an interview with journalists noted that the party is committed to ensuring a free and fair nomination process for all members aspiring to represent the party.

He also noted that the party will monitor candidates coming from abroad to ensure they do not hold dual citizenship, which could pose challenges during the by-election.

Arnold Mashud, PhD, Director of Elections for the NDC, urged all aspirants to conduct their campaigns respectfully, avoiding insults and disrespect towards their opponents.

As of the time of this report, 11 aspirants have picked up nomination forms, including Abdul Hanan Gundadoo, a former Mayor of the Tamale Metro Assembly; Abdul Rauf Halid, National Vice Chairman of the party; Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter, lecturer at UDS; Mariama Naa maa Salifu; Princess Yelzoli of Zabzugu; diplomat Dr. Rahman A Rashid; Dr. Aliu Abdul Hamid, a civil engineer; Prof. Razak Abubakari, senior lecturer at Tamale Technical University; Alhaji Alhassan Nbalba, former chair of the NDC chapter in the UK; Prof. Alidu Seidu, lecturer at Legon; Muliaka Suliasu; and Sadat Haruna.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has slated the Tamale Central constituency by-election for September 30, 2025.

