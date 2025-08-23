ModernGhana logo
A Quick Note To the Minister for Communications - On Creating More Value For Ghana's Telcos

Honourable Sam George Nartey, one salutes you for the sterling work you and the teams you have formed and tasked to help transform our telecommunications companies into partners in the resetting of our bankrupted national economy, for the benefit of all demographics in Ghanaian society.

In today's Ghanaian political world, you, sir, are the one appointee who has the requisite temperament, nous, gumption and sufficient backbone needed to successfully take on the super-wealthy telecommunications companies in Ghana, who are richer than all the banks in Ghana combined because of their mobile money services. It's imperative that these companies contribute to the development of our nation, particularly in the area of digital skills development, as embodied in the One Million Coders policy initiative.

However, the current state of affairs, where telcos allegedly look on unconcerned as criminal syndicates engage in racketeering scams that exploit consumers through enforced subscriptions to services such as ringtones via short codes, is unacceptable and must end. These services are often foisted on unsuspecting subscribers, who are then told they are at liberty to unsubscribe - when the opposite should be the case. Small amounts are regularly deducted from their victims, amounting to vast sums for those cybercriminals.

In light of the fact that allocated radio frequencies anchoring the sector are in fact public goods, to address this issue and create a more equitable and sustainable telecommunications industry, one humbly proposes that telcos be mandated to adopt an opt-in approach for value-added services, ensuring that subscribers are not exploited.

Furthermore, one suggests that telcos design a nation-building CSR initiative that makes internet access a human right for Ghanaians by providing minimum free monthly data bundles to all their registered subscribers. This will not only promote socio-economic development but also increase telcos' bottom line, as increased data bundle sales and a larger customer base can lead to increased revenue. Additionally, in the AI era full of exciting possibilities for grassroots value creation, this initiative will significantly boost the implementation of the One Million Coders training empowerment policy, enabling more Ghanaians to access digital skills training and bridging the digital divide.

By working together, we can create a more inclusive and beneficial telecommunications industry that supports Ghana's development goals. One urges you, Honourable Minister, to consider the long-term benefits of this approach and work towards creating a more equitable and sustainable telecommunications industry for all Ghanaians.

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Kofi Thompson

