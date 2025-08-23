ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo–Bawumia gov’t left Agriculture ministry in heavy GHS9billion debt – Eric Opoku

  Sat, 23 Aug 2025
Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric OpokuMinister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has launched a scathing attack on the immediate past administration, accusing former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of leaving behind crippling debts and widespread economic hardship after their eight-year rule.

In an interview on the Citizen Show with Nana Otu Darko on Accra 100.5 FM, Friday, August 22, 2025, the Asunafo South MP revealed that his Ministry inherited a debt of nine billion cedis, covering arrears in goods and services as well as unpaid statutory obligations, including annual membership subscriptions to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

He disclosed that Ghana’s failure to meet these international commitments forced the FAO to cut ties with the country.

Mr. Opoku further revealed that the Ministry also uncovered an outstanding debt of 27,000 tonnes of cereals owed to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The matter, he said, had to be immediately referred to the Ministry of Finance for auditing and settlement of legitimate arrears.

Highlighting the strategic importance of agriculture to the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative, Mr. Opoku said the new Feed Ghana programme has been introduced to guarantee food security and stabilise prices.

“The new programme is aimed at reducing food prices by ensuring affordability, availability, and quality,” he explained.

Contrasting the present with the past, the Minister blasted the much-publicised Planting for Food and Jobs policy under Akufo-Addo, noting that it failed to contain food inflation, which peaked at a record 61 percent in July 2023 — the highest in the Fourth Republic.

He reminded critics that food inflation under President John Mahama in 2014 was as low as five percent, a testament, he argued, to better sector management.

Mr. Opoku assured that the current administration is determined to rebuild confidence in agriculture, tackle the debts it inherited, and restore the sector as the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

